Cudjoe Turns Aboagye’s Birthday Protest Into a Ghana-Ivory Coast Cocoa Lesson

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe has used a birthday solidarity gesture by politician Dennis Miracles Aboagye to draw attention to a stark pricing reality: Ghanaian cocoa farmers are being paid more than double what their counterparts in neighbouring Ivory Coast earn.

Aboagye, who turns 41 today, Thursday, February 27, 2026, announced he would forgo birthday celebrations and instead dedicate the day to amplifying the concerns of cocoa farmers, whom he accused the government of “gaslighting.” He said he and his team would engage farmers through media platforms and 45 community information centres in the Western North Region at 7pm.

Reacting on social media, Cudjoe pushed back with a regional price comparison. According to Reuters, Ivory Coast will pay its farmers between 800 and 1,000 CFA francs per kilogramme for the mid-crop season beginning March 1, 2026, the equivalent of approximately 980 to 1,225 Ghana cedis per 64-kilogramme bag.

In Ghana, despite a recent government-mandated reduction, the current producer price stands at GH¢2,587 per 64-kilogramme bag, a figure that remains more than double the Ivorian rate.

“Happy birthday my brother! Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast need you now to help organise crying parades!” Cudjoe wrote, in a pointed but jocular rebuke that reframed the debate around regional context rather than domestic politics alone.

The exchange comes at a tense moment for Ghana’s cocoa sector. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced last month that the producer price would be cut from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per bag, a reduction of 28.6 percent, citing a sharp fall in international cocoa prices from approximately $7,200 per tonne to around $4,100 per tonne. The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has since released over GH¢620 million to Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to clear outstanding payments to farmers, some of whom had not been paid since November 2025.

Cudjoe has been a consistent voice on cocoa sector reform, recently calling for COCOBOD to be reduced in size and for farmers to be empowered to negotiate directly with buyers through cooperatives, rather than operating under the current centralised marketing system.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye is a former presidential staffer who served as aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with responsibility for Local Government and Decentralisation.