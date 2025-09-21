Cudjoe Labels Akufo-Addo Do-Little Leader After Legacy Claims

IMANI Africa’s founding president Franklin Cudjoe has launched a scathing attack on former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, dismissing him as belonging to the “league of do-little men” following the ex-leader’s recent claims about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reclaiming power through his legacy.

The criticism emerged after Akufo-Addo suggested the NPP’s achievements under his leadership and that of former President John Agyekum Kufuor would enable the party to win the 2028 elections during a party event in Kumasi.

Speaking at the commissioning of the newly constructed Bantama Constituency office on Friday, September 19, 2025, Akufo-Addo declared that the NPP will reclaim power in 2028 by leveraging the governance achievements of his administration and Kufuor’s presidency.

Cudjoe responded with characteristic bluntness on Facebook, writing: “Abeg, shift o na kufuor no b ur class mate. You dey the league of do-little men..you dey JM en back like 6 classes. And if you go support Bawumia, please dont undermine him please.”

The policy analyst’s harsh assessment directly challenges Akufo-Addo’s positioning of himself alongside Kufuor as a transformational leader whose record could restore NPP fortunes after their devastating 2024 electoral defeat.

When questioned by social media followers about his persistent criticism of the former president, Cudjoe provided specific grievances: “Those asking what Nana Addo has done to me that gets me angry, it is mainly SALL, FINANCIAL HAIRCUTS & GENERAL ALOOFNESS TO LEADERSHIP ISSUES.”

His reference to “SALL” appears to relate to the Senior High School (SHS) intervention program, while “financial haircuts” likely refers to the domestic debt exchange program that affected bondholders during Ghana’s recent debt restructuring crisis.

The criticism comes amid post-mortem analysis revealing that Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reshuffle Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and deepening party factionalism were key factors in the NPP’s 2024 electoral downfall.

Cudjoe’s assessment contrasts sharply with views from within the NPP establishment. Former Vice President and 2024 NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has praised both Kufuor and Akufo-Addo’s legacies as “monumental and transformational,” describing their leadership as likely to “outlive generations”.

The exchange highlights tensions between civil society critics and the former administration’s supporters over Akufo-Addo’s eight-year presidential record. While NPP loyalists emphasize achievements in education, infrastructure, and digitalization, critics like Cudjoe focus on economic challenges and governance controversies.

Akufo-Addo has been actively promoting the narrative that the NPP’s legacy under Kufuor and his tenure will drive a 2028 comeback while criticizing Mahama’s current administration, suggesting a deliberate strategy to rehabilitate his reputation ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The domestic debt exchange program that Cudjoe referenced as “financial haircuts” particularly affected middle-class Ghanaians who held government bonds, creating lasting resentment that contributed to the NPP’s electoral struggles and continues to fuel criticism of the former administration.

Cudjoe’s comparison placing Akufo-Addo “six classes” behind former President John Mahama represents a particularly pointed assessment, given that both leaders have served as president and competed directly in multiple elections.

The IMANI Africa head’s intervention reflects broader debates about presidential legacies and their electoral utility, with opposition voices challenging attempts by defeated leaders to position themselves as elder statesmen whose records should influence future political outcomes.

Industry observers suggest that Akufo-Addo’s active involvement in promoting his legacy while criticizing the current administration could complicate the NPP’s efforts to rebuild and refresh their brand ahead of 2028, particularly if civil society figures continue highlighting governance failures.

The exchange demonstrates how economic policies like debt restructuring can create lasting political consequences, with affected citizens maintaining grievances that extend beyond electoral cycles and influence public discourse about administrative competence and leadership effectiveness.

During the same Bantama event, Akufo-Addo endorsed Odeneho Kwaku Appiah as “incoming chairman” for the Ashanti NPP chairmanship, signaling his continued involvement in party affairs despite stepping down from the presidency.

Cudjoe’s critique suggests that attempts to leverage presidential legacies for future electoral success may face significant resistance from influential voices who maintain different assessments of administrative performance and governance outcomes during challenging periods.

The policy analyst’s warning against undermining Bawumia indicates recognition of the former vice president’s potential candidacy while simultaneously distancing current NPP prospects from Akufo-Addo’s record, highlighting internal party dynamics about leadership transition and electoral strategy.