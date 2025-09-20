Cudjoe Fires Back at Akufo-Addo Over Mahama Criticism

Policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe has launched a scathing attack on former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the ex-leader’s criticism of President John Dramani Mahama’s nine-month-old administration during a New Patriotic Party (NPP) event in Kumasi.

The IMANI Africa founding president unleashed a sarcasm-laden social media response after Akufo-Addo suggested Ghanaians have realized the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) under Mahama is failing the country.

Cudjoe’s explosive reaction questioned Akufo-Addo’s moral authority to criticize his successor, referencing what he described as the former president’s “legendary destructive economic and very very ugly governance” legacy. The policy analyst’s post included religious imagery, suggesting Akufo-Addo should be “wearing sack cloths” and walking to the controversial National Cathedral site for penance.

The exchange originated from Akufo-Addo’s remarks during the commissioning of a new NPP party office in Bantama constituency, led by Member of Parliament Francis Asenso-Boakye. The office was unveiled to aid daily administrative and political duties of party executives and members in the constituency.

Speaking to party supporters at the event, the former president expressed confidence that the NPP’s previous record would secure victory in 2028, citing what he called “enormous work” accomplished by his administration and that of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as a strong foundation for future electoral success.

The Bantama event also served as a platform for Akufo-Addo to rally support for party unity, with offices dedicated to honor past NPP leaders. The gathering demonstrated continued party activity despite being in opposition following their December 2024 electoral defeat.

Cudjoe’s response reflects his consistent criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration’s economic management. In April 2025, he described Akufo-Addo as “the worst terrible leader since 1844” following statements by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia about the former president’s legacy.

The policy analyst has previously criticized various aspects of the former administration’s performance. In March 2025, he questioned why Akufo-Addo’s appointees deserved ex-gratia payments, advocating for a 95% direct tax on such payments due to what he termed their “shambolic work.”

Cudjoe has accused the previous government of moving Ghana’s economy from Mahama’s B-rating to “junk status” through reckless borrowing, while also referencing financial losses suffered by citizens during the debt restructuring process.

The current exchange demonstrates the intensifying political rhetoric as parties position themselves for future electoral contests. Akufo-Addo’s criticism of Mahama’s early governance performance suggests the NPP’s strategy of holding the current administration accountable for economic challenges inherited from the previous government.

Cudjoe has previously expressed greater trust in Mahama’s anti-corruption commitment compared to Akufo-Addo, stating during a town hall conversation that he found himself “trusting John Dramani Mahama more than Akufo-Addo” on corruption-related matters.

The timing of Akufo-Addo’s intervention comes as the NPP reorganizes following their electoral defeat, with party activities including constituency office openings demonstrating efforts to maintain grassroots engagement. Francis Asenso-Boakye, who previously served as Roads and Highways Minister under Akufo-Addo, continues representing Bantama constituency in Parliament.

Political observers note that such early criticism of a new administration reflects traditional opposition dynamics, with former governing parties typically allowing honeymoon periods before launching substantive critiques of successors’ performance.

The escalating rhetoric between Cudjoe and Akufo-Addo represents broader tensions within Ghana’s political discourse, where policy analysts and think tank leaders increasingly engage directly with former and current political leaders through social media platforms.

Cudjoe’s relationship with the current NDC administration has not been without tension, as evidenced by clashes with Presidential aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari over his Supreme Court action regarding the dismissal of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector-General of Police.

The exchange highlights the prominent role of policy analysts like Cudjoe in shaping political discourse through independent commentary that often challenges both ruling and opposition parties’ positions and performance claims.

Akufo-Addo’s confidence in the NPP’s 2028 prospects, expressed during the Bantama event, signals the party’s long-term strategic planning despite current opposition status and suggests early campaign positioning for the next electoral cycle.