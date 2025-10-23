Cuban Authorities Capture Alleged Chinese Fentanyl Kingpin After Escape

Zhi Dong Zhang arrested in Havana three months after tunneling out of Mexican house arrest

Cuban authorities have arrested alleged Chinese drug trafficker Zhi Dong Zhang, wanted by the United States for fentanyl trafficking and money laundering, ending a months long international manhunt.

Zhang, also known as Mr Haha and Brother Wang, was captured in Cuba on Tuesday after escaping house arrest in Mexico City in July, according to security sources who spoke to Agence France Presse (AFP). The 38 year old Chinese national allegedly arrived in Cuba using a false passport from Russia.

The suspect is accused of operating a global drug trafficking network supplying chemical precursors to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), both designated as foreign terrorist organizations by Washington. He also operates under the aliases Mr T and Nelson Mandela, reportedly reflecting his childhood role models.

Zhang was initially detained in Mexico City in October 2024 at the request of United States authorities, who have issued a warrant for his arrest on money laundering charges. A judge granted him house arrest, from which he escaped through a tunnel in July, prompting a global manhunt.

Authorities had assumed Zhang slipped back into China following his escape, but he surfaced in Cuba instead. Security sources told AFP it remains unclear whether the suspect will be deported from Cuba back to Mexico or if a formal extradition process will be required.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch previously called Zhang a major international money laundering operator. The secretary said Zhang was responsible for establishing connections with cartels, according to statements made last year.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been seeking Zhang’s arrest for several years, accusing him of running an extensive network with operational bases in California and Georgia that stretched to Central and South America, Europe and Asia. Beyond supplying the two rival Mexican cartels with chemicals necessary to make fentanyl, Zhang is suspected of operating a money laundering network in the United States that concealed huge criminal profits.

Zhang’s arrest comes as the Trump administration intensifies its campaign against drug traffickers, with officials citing self defence as justification for destroying boats in the Caribbean Sea suspected of carrying illegal drugs to the United States.