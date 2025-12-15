CUBAG Charts Path for Sustainable Growth at 2025 AGM

The Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG) has renewed its commitment to professional excellence, technology-driven operations and strategic partnerships to support sustainable trade growth, following its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Koforidua.

The AGM, which attracted customs brokers, regulators, traditional authorities and private sector partners, was held under the theme “Empowering Progress: CUBAG’s Commitment to People, Technology and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth.”

Addressing the gathering, President of CUBAG, Nana Fredua Ofori-Atta, described the meeting as a significant milestone, marking the association’s third consecutive AGM and reflecting steady institutional progress for the 33-year-old professional body.

He highlighted key achievements over the year under review, including enhanced member welfare, strengthened advocacy and expanded training programmes aimed at improving professionalism within the customs brokerage industry.

“As customs brokers, we remain central to international trade. Our continued relevance will depend on deliberate investments in our people, innovative technology and strong partnerships,” the CUBAG President stated.

Among the major welfare reforms announced was the successful rollout of a Group Life Welfare Insurance Policy for members, which has already enrolled nearly 1,000 staff and over 300 directors, significantly improving benefits for members and their employees.

Nana Fredua Ofori-Atta also reported progress at the CUBAG Training Institute (CTI), which has trained more than 200 participants since 2024 through short courses and collaborative programmes with institutions including the World Customs Organization (WCO), GIZ, Ghana Link Network Services and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On global trade developments, he noted that although international trade in 2025 has remained resilient, rising tariffs, geopolitical tensions and financial volatility continue to affect smaller firms and developing economies, underscoring the need for long-term strategic planning within the sector.

Delivering the keynote address, Director of Operations at Ghana Link Network Services Limited, Raymond Amaglo, commended CUBAG for its instrumental role in the success of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), five years after its deployment.

Mr. Amaglo described ICUMS as a product of resilience and partnership, noting that feedback and cooperation from customs brokers have contributed significantly to system improvements, compliance and operational efficiency.

“The success of ICUMS is inseparable from the professionalism of customs brokers. Digital transformation works best when people trust the system and work together,” he said.

He also announced the completion of an ultra-modern Tier-4 Data Centre, which is expected to deliver near-zero downtime, enhanced cybersecurity and faster processing capacity to support Ghana’s 24-hour economy agenda.

Representing the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan, as the Special Guest of Honour, the Deputy Commissioner of Operations at Customs, Aaron Kanor, reaffirmed Customs’ recognition of CUBAG as a key partner in Ghana’s trade ecosystem.

He said the AGM theme aligns closely with the Customs Division’s strategic direction and the national agenda for economic recovery and transformation.

“The role of customs brokers cannot be overstated. You serve as the bridge between importers, exporters, Customs and other regulatory agencies. The accuracy of declarations, timeliness of submissions and integrity of your work directly affect trade facilitation and revenue mobilisation,” he noted.

He commended CUBAG for promoting competence, discipline and ethical conduct among its members and encouraged brokers to continue prioritising training, especially as customs processes become increasingly digitised.

Mr. Kanor further urged members to support Customs’ revenue mobilisation drive through accurate valuation, proper classification and full compliance with customs laws, stressing that customs revenue remains critical to national development.