Cuba has categorically denied US allegations that it has sent troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine, as the Trump administration intensifies diplomatic pressure over the Caribbean nation’s alleged involvement in the conflict.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry on Saturday rejected what it described as false accusations being spread by the United States government, while the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity issued a strongly worded statement condemning the allegations as malicious and baseless.

The Trump administration has launched a diplomatic campaign urging allies not to support an annual UN resolution calling for the lifting of the US embargo on Cuba, with Washington arguing that Havana is actively supporting Russia’s invasion by sending its citizens to fight. An internal State Department cable instructs US diplomats to tell other countries that up to 5,000 Cubans are fighting alongside Russian forces.

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation characterized the allegations as an attempt to manipulate governments and media outlets while exploiting United Nations General Assembly debates to mislead public opinion. Foundation President Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh described the claims as ill-motivated and an effort to shift focus from what he termed the Trump administration’s domestic unpopularity and failed foreign policy.

Reports of Cuban nationals fighting in Ukraine have circulated for months, with Kyiv warning US lawmakers that Moscow is expanding its recruitment of Cuban mercenaries through financial incentives and promises of Russian citizenship. However, Havana insists it has no involvement in such recruitment efforts.

The Foundation’s statement emphasized that Cuba is not a member of NATO or the European Union and has no interest under international law in initiating or inciting war against another country. It urged the UN Security Council to address what it described as repeated violations of international law and sovereignty by the United States.

The dispute comes as the United Nations prepares to vote on its annual resolution condemning the US embargo on Cuba, a measure that typically receives overwhelming international support. The Trump administration’s campaign represents an attempt to reduce support for that resolution by linking Cuba to the Ukraine conflict.

According to the State Department cable, US diplomats have been instructed to tell other countries that after North Korea, Cuba is the largest contributor of foreign troops to Russia’s aggression. This framing suggests Washington views Cuban involvement as significant enough to warrant international isolation of Havana.

The Foundation accused the Trump administration of engaging in psychological projection, suggesting it is projecting its own failures onto Cuba by concocting character-damaging falsehoods. It warned that if the allegations are not retracted with a prominent apology, the Trump administration will be remembered as the worst US government in a century.

Cuba has faced decades of US sanctions and diplomatic isolation, with the embargo imposed in 1960 remaining a contentious issue in international relations. The Foundation’s statement highlighted what it described as the collective punishment endured by the Cuban people due to these unilateral measures.

The distinction between official Cuban government involvement and individual Cubans joining Russian forces remains central to the dispute. While the US alleges active Cuban government support for Russia, Havana maintains that any Cuban nationals fighting in Ukraine do so as private individuals without state sanction or encouragement.

The timing of the US diplomatic campaign suggests strategic coordination with the annual UN vote on the Cuba embargo. By linking Cuba to an unpopular war, Washington apparently hopes to weaken international sympathy for ending sanctions against the Caribbean nation.

The Foundation called on the international community to remain vigilant against what it termed US collective punishment toward Cuba and urged the 80th annual UN General Assembly to decisively reject misinformation while upholding principles of sovereignty. It advocated for declaring the US blockade null and void.

The allegations have added another dimension to the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Ukraine conflict. As Russia seeks international support and foreign fighters to sustain its military operations, questions about recruitment from countries like Cuba have become increasingly relevant to understanding the war’s broader implications.

Cuba’s denial comes amid heightened scrutiny of foreign involvement in the Ukraine conflict. North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed to support Russian forces, prompting concerns about the internationalization of what began as a regional conflict. The potential involvement of Cuban fighters adds another layer to these concerns.

The dispute also reflects broader tensions in US-Cuba relations under the Trump administration. After a brief thaw during the Obama presidency, relations deteriorated significantly, with Trump reversing many engagement policies and reimposing stricter sanctions.

The Foundation’s statement urged the international community to ensure that accurate information prevails and that voices fighting to end the US blockade on Cuba are heard and supported. This appeal reflects Cuba’s longstanding strategy of seeking international solidarity against US pressure.

As diplomatic battles intensify at the United Nations, the truth about Cuban involvement in Ukraine remains disputed. The lack of independent verification makes it difficult to assess the accuracy of either side’s claims, leaving the international community to navigate competing narratives.

The outcome of the UN vote on the Cuba embargo will indicate whether the Trump administration’s strategy of linking Cuba to the Ukraine conflict succeeds in reducing international support for ending sanctions. Historical voting patterns suggest strong global opposition to the embargo regardless of other considerations.