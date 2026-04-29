CSOs Urged to Partner Government on Energy Transition

Civil society organisations (CSOs) must move beyond holding government accountable and actively demonstrate their contributions to Ghana’s energy transition, participants at a national forum on energy transition heard in Accra on Tuesday.

The Civil Society National Forum on Energy Transition, organised by the Ghana Energy Transition Consortium (GETC), was held on the theme: “Role of CSOs in Advancing Ghana’s Energy Transition Agenda: GETC as an Enabler.”

Welcoming participants, Mr. Chibeze Ezekiel, Executive Director of Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) and convenor of GETC, said the current power challenges underscored the urgency of collective action.

“In the current difficulties we are having regarding the power situation, indeed, we need energy to survive. It doesn’t matter where you stand or where you belong, power or energy is always inevitable,” he said.

Mr. Ezekiel noted that government remained the main stakeholder by providing policies and regulations, citing the National Energy Transition Framework (2020-2070), the Energy Transition and Investment Plan (2022-2060), and the updated Renewable Energy Master Plan (2026-2030) as key documents guiding the country’s shift from fossil fuels.

He disclosed that government had recently released a new strategy on the productive uses of energy and sustainable transition (2026-2030) under the World Bank and African Development Bank-led Mission 300 programme, which aims to give electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030. Ghana was part of the second cohort of countries to submit its compact.

“Our role as CSOs has always been to hold the government accountable, to ensure that government is delivering on its commitment,” Mr. Ezekiel said. “But we also believe that beyond that requirement, we can bring additional value. There are CSOs that are, in their own small way, providing solutions to Ghana’s energy problem.”

He said CSOs were building solar mini-grids and installing solar panels, and stressed the need to capture such interventions in government reporting to donors and the global community. “So this meeting is to have that conversation: as CSOs, how do we measure our input? How do we demonstrate our contribution, so we are not always seen as threats against government, but as partners?”

Mr. Ezekiel said GETC brought together CSOs previously supported by a common funder to avoid working in silos, learn from each other, and strengthen collective efforts. He added that other organisations, including the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, IMANI Ghana, the Natural Resource Governance Institute, and academia were contributing to the transition.

“We cannot work in isolation from government’s policy. We must understand what the government wants to do and be able to tag along,” he said.

Delivering the keynote, Mr. Chris Nanabanyin Yalley, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission, commended GETC for convening the “timely engagement” and said Ghana’s transition must be inclusive, transparent and accountable.

“Globally, the energy transition is no longer a distant goal. It is already underway,” he said, noting that clean energy investment now exceeds $2 trillion annually, more than double fossil fuel investment. However, he said Africa’s situation was different, contributing less than four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions yet facing severe climate impacts.

According to the International Energy Agency, nearly 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack electricity, while around one billion lack access to clean cooking. “This means the transition here is not only about decarbonisation, it is also about building access and transforming systems already under pressure,” Mr. Yalley said.

He said Ghana had achieved 90 per cent electricity access, with hydropower playing a significant role and investment in solar increasing. Policy remained focused on universal access, energy security and affordability, and long-term sustainability.

“But we also need to be honest about our starting point. Thermal generation continues to play a major role, particularly at peak periods,” he said. “The transition we are pursuing is not happening in a neutral space. It is happening within constraints, and those constraints matter.”

Mr. Yalley said the Commission’s responsibility was to ensure a regulatory environment that supports a system that is reliable, lower in emissions, and able to attract investment. He said the policy direction was to increase modern renewables to about 10 per cent by 2030 through solar mini-grids for islands and remote communities, rooftop solar expansion, and utility-scale solar.

He cited ongoing projects including a 500-megawatt solar hybrid project by Bui Power Authority, 50MW floating solar and 100MW solar through competitive procurement by the Volta River Authority, and private sector projects such as a 50MW solar and up to 200MW wind developments.

“The real issue now is not just adding megawatts. It is whether the system can absorb them. Our focus is increasingly on grid readiness, stronger technical standards and better alignment between generation and transmission planning,” he said.

On energy efficiency, Mr. Yalley said the Commission had implemented 17 appliance standards and labelling regulations, which were reducing demand and lowering household costs. He said enforcement remained uneven and called for stronger CSO roles in awareness and accountability.

He added that the Commission was developing a regulatory framework for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure covering technical standards, safety, grid readiness and licensing, aligned with the renewable energy strategy.

Mr. Yalley said a just transition must be deliberately shaped to avoid deepening inequalities and must create new opportunities in green jobs and renewable energy value chains. He announced that the Commission was streamlining licensing processes through digitalisation to make them more efficient and transparent.

“The theme of this forum rightly positions CSOs as enablers. That requires sustained and structured engagement with the Commission across the entire policy cycle, from design through implementation to review,” he said. “We are open to your critique, but we also value engagement that will help improve outcomes, not just highlight gaps.”

In an interview after his presentation on “Government’s Contribution to the Energy Transition,” Dr. Robert Sogbadji of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition said the Renewable Energy Investment and Green Transition Fund was meant to support renewable energy infrastructure.

“The energy transition is going to cost about $562 billion and this is a huge sum of money. We need to raise internal and external funds to address the infrastructure gap,” Dr. Sogbadji said. He said the fund would support government and development partners to install more renewable energy to meet targets in the Renewable Energy Transition Framework.

He said a Renewable Energy Authority was being established as a “one-stop shop” to regulate the sector and address sub-standard installations by various institutions. “In establishing the Renewable Energy Authority, it creates that pathway that everybody is able to know the pathway of government towards the implementation of renewable energy projects and programmes,” he said.

Dr. Sogbadji said government planned to decentralise the energy transition by creating units at Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to implement national plans. “We are still trying to look at the modalities of its operation and how to sustain them. But very soon we have to start a pilot with a few MMDAs to see how its operation is and if we can expand to the 261 District Assemblies,” he said.

On electric vehicles, he said policies and standards existed under the E-Mobility Policy of the Ministry of Transport and regulations by the Energy Commission on charging stations, which categorised them into small and heavy-duty types and set tariffs. “Everybody can import electric vehicles but you have to make sure that you import the right technology for the country,” he said.

Dr. Sogbadji added that strategies had been employed in drafting Ghana’s energy transition to minimise adverse effects and maximise benefits.

By Kingsley Asiedu