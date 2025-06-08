CSOs in the Northern sector urge the GSLERP project to achieve its aims

Mr Jonathan Gokah, the Network Coordinator for Kasa Initiative Ghana, urged Civil Society Organisations (COSs) in the northern sector to play a vital role in implementing the ongoing Ghana Shea Landscape and Emissions Reduction Project (GSLERP) to achieve its purposes.

He said CSOs should collaborate with the implementation partners to play integral roles in the successful functions of the GSLERP project. They should foster accountability and transparency to ensure the Project aligns with community needs.

Mr Gokah said this during a meeting with CSO stakeholders on the implementation of the GSLERP project in the northern part of Ghana.

The stakeholder engagement held in Tamale was to receive updates on the GSLERP implementation from officials from the Project secretariat and updates from the Global Shea Alliance (GSA) on their activities under the Project.

It also provides updates on Ghana’s nationally determined contributions review process.

Mr Gokah appealed to the CSOs to support the creation of awareness on critical issues and hold stakeholders accountable for the activities.

Mr Emmanuel Boapeng, the Project Coordinator for GSLERP at the Forestry Commission who gave an update on the Project, said the GSLERP project was funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and implemented by Forestry Commission with the technical support of the Global Shea Alliance and the UN Development Program (UNDP), in collaboration with multiple national and local governing institutions, civil society representatives and private sector actors in North East, Northern and Savanna regions of Ghana 2021 completion 2028, is ongoing with a significant achievement.

He said that, so far, the seeding suppliers are on track to deliver the seeding and demarcate 3,000 hectares of degraded forest reserves for the 2025 plantation establishment.

He noted that ploughing degraded forest reserves for plantation establishment is in progress.

Mr Engine Degurah, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist of Global Shea Alliance under the GSLERP, disclosed that so far, the Project has started working to achieve its targets by empowering key primary stakeholders in the shea value chain, aims to promote in situ protection and restoration activities through planting of high-performing shea genetic material and other indigenous tree species to boost biodiversity and related benefits and fight against biodiversity loss and climate change.

According to him, so far, the Project has strengthened women’s Shea cooperatives’ organization and structuration to enhance private investment engagement in local processing activities and leverage the infrastructure of local processing units through the construction of warehouses.

He added that the Project had also improved processing capacity and enhanced women’s technical capacities on good agroforestry practices, governance, and business options for increased benefits and income.

The Project, which has a total value of 16.4 million, aims to reduce emissions by restoring savannah forests and shea parklands. It seeks to restore 200,000 hectares of off-reserve savannah forests and 100,000 hectares of degraded shea parklands. Also, it plans to create 25,500 hectares of modified taungya system for forest plantation in severely affected areas.

It would also indirectly contribute to the retention of soil moisture, the reduction of evapotranspiration, and the maintenance of soil fertility by restoring trees, decreasing deforestation, and managing fires covering almost 500,000 hectares.

The Project would directly strengthen the livelihoods and climate resilience of 100,200 people, including 78,850 women and 21,350 men.