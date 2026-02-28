CSOs Demand GPP-II Approval as Middle East Conflict Threatens Gas Supply

A coalition of civil society organisations is calling on President John Dramani Mahama to approve construction of the second Gas Processing Plant (GPP-II) without further delay, warning that the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East has created a narrow and critical window for Ghana to insulate its energy sector against a potentially devastating supply and price shock.

The groups, which have requested an urgent meeting with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, argue that the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East on Saturday, February 28, combining United States and Israeli strikes on Iran with retaliatory missile attacks across the Gulf, has dramatically raised the stakes around a project that has been awaiting Cabinet clearance for months.

“Government has made strong verbal commitments to energy security as the backbone of industrialisation and the 24-hour economy policy,” the coalition stated. “But the volatile global landscape demands immediate physical infrastructure to back those words. It is now or never.”

Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) Head of Corporate Communications Richard Kirk Mensah confirmed to stakeholders at a recent civil society visit to the Atuabo processing facility in the Western Region that the company is currently awaiting Cabinet approval of a technical report submitted by the Energy and Finance Committee regarding the reconstruction of Phase Two. Once approved, the expansion plan includes the construction of a Takoradi-to-Tema offshore transmission pipeline, a third compressor station, and new gas substations across every region of the country to support off-takers and advance the broader industrialisation agenda.

The civil society groups are framing the delay in geopolitical terms that Ghana’s energy planners cannot afford to dismiss. The Middle East accounts for a substantial share of global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas trade, and any sustained disruption to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 percent of global oil and gas trade flows, could trigger price spikes comparable to those that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a crisis that accelerated inflation, depreciated the cedi, and amplified Ghana’s fiscal difficulties at a particularly fragile moment.

COPEC Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah, during the Atuabo facility tour, underscored the project’s practical importance. He noted that despite the existing Atuabo plant’s output, Ghana still imports LPG from Europe to meet domestic demand, and GPP-II completion could make the country fully self-sufficient in LPG supply while simultaneously freeing up significantly more gas for thermal power generation, reducing costly liquid fuel imports that burden both the national budget and electricity tariffs.

President Mahama signalled his own commitment to the project in September 2025, stating that GPP-II would create 1,000 jobs and save Ghana $500 million every two years once operational. Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor also referenced the facility at the Africa Energy Forum in May 2025, describing it as central to positioning Ghana as a net energy exporter to neighbouring West African countries.

The coalition warned that continued delays risk compounding the economic vulnerability that the current Middle East crisis has exposed, particularly for a country whose power sector has repeatedly been strained by foreign exchange shortages and emergency fuel import costs. With Cabinet approval still outstanding, the groups say the government must move immediately to convert its energy security rhetoric into actionable construction timelines.