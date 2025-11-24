The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), in partnership with STAR-Ghana Foundation and Democracy Hub, with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), officially launched the Civil Society Organization Platform on Constitutional Reform (CSO-CRC Platform).

The platform is a citizen-led initiative aimed at reimagining Ghana’s governance and development after more than three decades of democratic practice.

The launch event in Accra brought together civil society organizations (CSOs), youth networks, development partners, media, and citizens, all committed to championing and actively engaging with Ghana’s ongoing constitutional review process.

Speakers at the launch framed constitutional reform as a historic opportunity to reclaim democracy and ensure a government that is truly people-centered.

They emphasized the need for coordination, grassroots mobilization, and inclusive participation, particularly for youth, women, and persons with disabilities, to ensure that the reform process reflects the aspirations of all Ghanaians.

Historic Moment for Governance Reform

Speaking at the event, Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Policy Engagement and Partnerships at CDD-Ghana, described the launch as a rare and historic chance to rethink Ghana’s governance structures.

“The political elite must embrace the opportunity to correct the ills of hyper-partisanship and monetization of politics that have placed a stranglehold on our political, economic, and social systems. It is an opportunity to free the people so they can in turn free their leaders from excessive material dependence and political pressures,” he said.

Eunice Agbenyadzi, Head of Programs at STAR-Ghana Foundation, outlined the platform’s structure, noting that it will operate through a Coordinating Committee and regional and district-level bodies to ensure broad-based national engagement.

“This platform is designed to strengthen coordination and deepen participation. From the national level to the districts, our goal is to ensure a well-organized civic voice in the constitutional review process,” she added.

Support from Development Partners

Development partners expressed strong backing for the initiative. Mr. Hooman Nouruzi, Head of Political and Governance at the British High Commission, reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s democratic development.

“The UK Government is proud to support efforts to strengthen governance, promote inclusive participation, and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

Lessons from Past Reform Attempts

Drawing on lessons from previous constitutional reform efforts, stakeholders stressed the importance of civil society vigilance to ensure recommendations are not weakened or sidelined. Oliver Barker-Vormawor of Democracy Hub and FixTheCountry highlighted the experience of the 2010–2012 Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), noting that civil society organizations must develop comprehensive strategies to influence decision-making, especially during transitional phases following reports and recommendations.

He added that exclusion of CSOs from the Constitution Review Implementation Committee in the past limited their impact, underscoring the need for inclusive structures that allow diverse stakeholders to participate in the reform process.

Roadmap for Engagement

Over the coming months, the platform will roll out its roadmap, including:

Establishing regional platforms and engaging broader civil society, professional groups, religious bodies, and students.

Forming working groups to develop advocacy strategies.

Maintaining sustained public engagement throughout the constitutional review process.

These efforts aim to ensure Ghana’s constitutional reform becomes a people-driven process delivering a stronger, fairer, and more democratic nation.

Call to Action

All civil society organizations and interested individuals are encouraged to participate and strengthen the national effort to consolidate good governance in Ghana. Participation is critical to ensuring that the constitutional review process reflects the priorities of all Ghanaians. Interested parties can join via https://citizensforreform.org/

About the CSO Platform on Constitutional Reform

The Civil Society Platform on Constitutional Reform is a collaborative initiative facilitated by CDD-Ghana, STAR-Ghana Foundation, and Democracy Hub, bringing together diverse organizations, activists, and citizens to coordinate engagement, advocacy, and accountability in Ghana’s constitutional reform process.

The platform currently comprises over 50 organizations, including:

Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana)

Democracy Hub

STAR-Ghana Foundation

Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA)

Affirmative Action Law Coalition

ABANTU for Development

Health Messenger International

Center for Peace Policy and Research

FIDA Ghana

Friends of the Nation

Institute for Democratic Governance

Trades Union Congress (TUC-Ghana)

COLANDEF

Parliamentary Network Africa

Africa Disability Institute

Concern Health Education Project

Youth Advocates Ghana

WiLDAF Ghana

350 Ghana

Abibinsroma Foundation

Odekro PMO Foundation

DreamHunt Ghana

BudgIT Ghana

Ghana Developing Communities Association

POS Foundation

West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI)

Human Rights Advocacy Centre

Human Rights Reporters Ghana

NAPRM

Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa

Know West Africa

Penplusbytes

Global Media Foundation LBG

Cashew Watch Ghana LBG

Citizens Watch Ghana

KARIBS Foundation

Foundation for Democratic Integrity

Indigenous Women Empowerment Network LBG

Adams Foundation for Research and Development Center

Norsaac

Transparency International Ghana

Naabans Foundation

Center for Public Interest Law (CEPIL)

Action on Persons with Disabilities and Development-ADD

Care for Society Network International

PACKS Africa

Youth Network Alliance

Moremi Initiative for Women’s Leadership in Africa

Renel Ghana Foundation

Foundation for Research and Development (FoRD-Ghana)

KYS AFRICA

Youth Bridge Foundation

NETRIGHT

Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Network for Environmental Sustainability and Transformation

The platform aims to ensure citizen-led, transparent, and inclusive constitutional reform for a stronger democratic Ghana.