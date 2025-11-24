The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), in partnership with STAR-Ghana Foundation and Democracy Hub, with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), officially launched the Civil Society Organization Platform on Constitutional Reform (CSO-CRC Platform).
The platform is a citizen-led initiative aimed at reimagining Ghana’s governance and development after more than three decades of democratic practice.
The launch event in Accra brought together civil society organizations (CSOs), youth networks, development partners, media, and citizens, all committed to championing and actively engaging with Ghana’s ongoing constitutional review process.
Speakers at the launch framed constitutional reform as a historic opportunity to reclaim democracy and ensure a government that is truly people-centered.
They emphasized the need for coordination, grassroots mobilization, and inclusive participation, particularly for youth, women, and persons with disabilities, to ensure that the reform process reflects the aspirations of all Ghanaians.
Historic Moment for Governance Reform
Speaking at the event, Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Policy Engagement and Partnerships at CDD-Ghana, described the launch as a rare and historic chance to rethink Ghana’s governance structures.
“The political elite must embrace the opportunity to correct the ills of hyper-partisanship and monetization of politics that have placed a stranglehold on our political, economic, and social systems. It is an opportunity to free the people so they can in turn free their leaders from excessive material dependence and political pressures,” he said.
Eunice Agbenyadzi, Head of Programs at STAR-Ghana Foundation, outlined the platform’s structure, noting that it will operate through a Coordinating Committee and regional and district-level bodies to ensure broad-based national engagement.
“This platform is designed to strengthen coordination and deepen participation. From the national level to the districts, our goal is to ensure a well-organized civic voice in the constitutional review process,” she added.
Support from Development Partners
Development partners expressed strong backing for the initiative. Mr. Hooman Nouruzi, Head of Political and Governance at the British High Commission, reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s democratic development.
“The UK Government is proud to support efforts to strengthen governance, promote inclusive participation, and uphold the rule of law,” he said.
Lessons from Past Reform Attempts
Drawing on lessons from previous constitutional reform efforts, stakeholders stressed the importance of civil society vigilance to ensure recommendations are not weakened or sidelined. Oliver Barker-Vormawor of Democracy Hub and FixTheCountry highlighted the experience of the 2010–2012 Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), noting that civil society organizations must develop comprehensive strategies to influence decision-making, especially during transitional phases following reports and recommendations.
He added that exclusion of CSOs from the Constitution Review Implementation Committee in the past limited their impact, underscoring the need for inclusive structures that allow diverse stakeholders to participate in the reform process.
Roadmap for Engagement
Over the coming months, the platform will roll out its roadmap, including:
Establishing regional platforms and engaging broader civil society, professional groups, religious bodies, and students.
Forming working groups to develop advocacy strategies.
Maintaining sustained public engagement throughout the constitutional review process.
These efforts aim to ensure Ghana’s constitutional reform becomes a people-driven process delivering a stronger, fairer, and more democratic nation.
Call to Action
All civil society organizations and interested individuals are encouraged to participate and strengthen the national effort to consolidate good governance in Ghana. Participation is critical to ensuring that the constitutional review process reflects the priorities of all Ghanaians. Interested parties can join via https://citizensforreform.org/
About the CSO Platform on Constitutional Reform
The Civil Society Platform on Constitutional Reform is a collaborative initiative facilitated by CDD-Ghana, STAR-Ghana Foundation, and Democracy Hub, bringing together diverse organizations, activists, and citizens to coordinate engagement, advocacy, and accountability in Ghana’s constitutional reform process.
The platform currently comprises over 50 organizations, including:
Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana)
Democracy Hub
STAR-Ghana Foundation
Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA)
Affirmative Action Law Coalition
ABANTU for Development
Health Messenger International
Center for Peace Policy and Research
FIDA Ghana
Friends of the Nation
Institute for Democratic Governance
Trades Union Congress (TUC-Ghana)
COLANDEF
Parliamentary Network Africa
Africa Disability Institute
Concern Health Education Project
Youth Advocates Ghana
WiLDAF Ghana
350 Ghana
Abibinsroma Foundation
Odekro PMO Foundation
DreamHunt Ghana
BudgIT Ghana
Ghana Developing Communities Association
POS Foundation
West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI)
Human Rights Advocacy Centre
Human Rights Reporters Ghana
NAPRM
Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa
Know West Africa
Penplusbytes
Global Media Foundation LBG
Cashew Watch Ghana LBG
Citizens Watch Ghana
KARIBS Foundation
Foundation for Democratic Integrity
Indigenous Women Empowerment Network LBG
Adams Foundation for Research and Development Center
Norsaac
Transparency International Ghana
Naabans Foundation
Center for Public Interest Law (CEPIL)
Action on Persons with Disabilities and Development-ADD
Care for Society Network International
PACKS Africa
Youth Network Alliance
Moremi Initiative for Women’s Leadership in Africa
Renel Ghana Foundation
Foundation for Research and Development (FoRD-Ghana)
KYS AFRICA
Youth Bridge Foundation
NETRIGHT
Presbyterian Church of Ghana
Network for Environmental Sustainability and Transformation
The platform aims to ensure citizen-led, transparent, and inclusive constitutional reform for a stronger democratic Ghana.