CSIR-SARI Unveils High-Yield Soybean Varieties in Salaga Demonstration

Ghana’s soybean sector is poised for a productivity boost as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Savanna Agricultural Research Institute unveiled new high-yield, high pod clearance soybean lines in Salaga, East Gonja Municipality.

The demonstration, held in the Savannah Region, forms part of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Savanna Agricultural Research Institute’s strategy to bridge the gap between research and on-farm adoption of improved technologies, an essential step toward expanding Ghana’s oilseed economy and meeting both domestic and export market demands.

The event showcased the Participatory Varietal Selection approach, which allows farmers to actively evaluate, rank, and select improved soybean lines based on practical traits such as yield potential, pod clearance, early maturity, pest resistance, and drought tolerance.

According to Dr. Ophelia Asirifi Amoako, Agronomist and Senior Research Scientist at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Savanna Agricultural Research Institute, the participatory approach ensures that scientific innovations are directly tailored to farmers’ needs and business realities, stating, “When farmers are part of the selection process, they understand the traits.”

The demonstration featured both mother and baby trials. Mother trials managed by researchers illustrated improved agronomic practices such as row planting, fertilizer use, and optimal spacing, while baby trials allowed farmers to test the new lines on their own plots and compare results with traditional varieties.

Dr. Charles Nelimor, Soybean Breeder at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Savanna Agricultural Research Institute, revealed that the evaluation focused on high pod clearance to support mechanized harvesting and early maturity traits to help farmers adapt to unpredictable rainfall patterns.

He explained that the high pod clearance line will enable farmers to use combine harvesters, reducing labour costs and post-harvest losses, two key challenges in soybean production. This innovation moves farmers closer to full-scale mechanization, improving both productivity and profitability, he added.

Farmers who participated in the trials observed visible improvements, noting healthier plants, better pod formation, and higher yields compared to local varieties.

Dr. Francisca Addae-Frimpomaah, Head of the Soybean Breeding Team at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Savanna Agricultural Research Institute, called for a review of export restrictions on soybeans, arguing that the policy has constrained the market and discouraged private investment.

Ghana imposed an export ban on soybeans and other grains in August 2024 to avert a drought-induced food shortage, with the ban expected to last until January 2025 with possible extensions. The Ghana Soybean Farmers and Aggregators Association has called on the government to repeal the restrictions, citing adverse effects on livelihoods as buyers source from Nigeria, Togo, and Benin instead.

Dr. Addae-Frimpomaah stated that the export restrictions have made it difficult for farmers to sell their produce, as bulk buyers who previously exported are no longer purchasing from them. Revising this policy could reopen access to international markets, drive up prices, and motivate farmers to scale up production, she explained.

The institute has released improved varieties of soybean (eight varieties) through collaborative research and funding from Government of Ghana and international donor partners. Ghana’s soybean production potential, currently estimated at under 200,000 metric tonnes annually, remains well below regional demand.

For local farmers like Mr. Osman Suleman, who assisted Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Savanna Agricultural Research Institute with field operations, the demonstration was a practical turning point. Manual harvesting causes delays and losses, and the high pod clearance varieties will allow farmers to use harvesters and reduce waste, he said.

He appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and other stakeholders to provide mechanization support, especially planters and harvesters, to enable farmers to take full advantage of the new technologies.