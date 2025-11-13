CSA Partners with Crunchyroll as the Associate Team Sponsor to the Proteas Men for Upcoming India Series

Today, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced Crunchyroll, a global leader in anime, as the Associate Team Sponsor to the Proteas Men’s series in India, taking place from 14 November to 19 December.

As part of the partnership, Crunchyroll’s branding will prominently feature on the Proteas Men’s team jerseys across all formats — Test, One Day International (ODI), and Twenty20 (T20).

This marks a significant expansion of Crunchyroll’s global sports presence and brings the brand onto one of cricket’s biggest international stages.

This partnership marks another expansion of Crunchyroll’s growing association with global sports. Anime and cricket both ignite passionate fandoms rooted in emotion, drama, and unforgettable storytelling. Together, they form a connection that transcends geography — uniting fans across India, South Africa, and beyond.

CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki, said, “CSA takes pride in welcoming Crunchyroll as the official team sponsor for the upcoming India Series. With anime becoming one of the world’s most dominant entertainment forces, soon to have over a billion viewers, we see this partnership as a celebration of shared values and a drive to connect with global audiences.”

Kartik Gandhi, Senior Vice President, Growth & Planning at Crunchyroll, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Cricket South Africa for this exciting series with India. Cricket and anime both capture the intensity of competition and the joy of shared fandom. This partnership strengthens our ongoing focus on bringing together the worlds of sports and anime — combining the spirit of anime with cricket across two dynamic markets with growing anime fandoms: India and South Africa.”