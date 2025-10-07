CSA and CIMG Host Digital Marketing Security Webinar

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) will host a webinar on Thursday, October 9, 2025, focused on helping marketing professionals navigate cybersecurity challenges in an increasingly digital marketplace.

The virtual event, themed “Marketing in a Secure Digital Space: Driving Safety, Trust and Accountability,” forms part of activities marking the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2025. This year’s NCSAM campaign runs under the theme “Building a Safe, Informed and Accountable Digital Space,” with programming across public, private, and educational sectors aimed at strengthening Ghana’s cybersecurity culture.

The collaboration between CSA and CIMG targets a critical need in Ghana’s evolving digital economy. Cyber incidents jumped from 1,317 in 2024 to 2,008 in just six months of 2025, while attackers stole GH₵14.9 million by mid 2025 following losses of GH₵23.3 million in 2024 alone. For marketing professionals handling customer data and running digital campaigns, understanding these risks has become essential to maintaining business credibility and regulatory compliance.

The webinar will explore how marketing practitioners can integrate cybersecurity principles into their strategies to safeguard customer information, enhance consumer trust, and strengthen accountability in online business operations. In today’s technology driven economy, where more brands rely on digital platforms for customer engagement, protecting consumer information has moved from optional best practice to business necessity.

Industry experts and digital marketing professionals are expected to participate in sessions covering cyber hygiene, data privacy, risk mitigation, and ethical marketing in the digital era. The discussions will address practical challenges marketers face when balancing aggressive customer engagement tactics with responsible data handling and privacy protection.

The timing reflects growing awareness that cybersecurity can’t remain solely an IT department concern. Marketing teams collect and process vast amounts of customer data through email campaigns, social media advertising, website analytics, and customer relationship management systems. Any breach of that data doesn’t just create technical problems, it destroys the consumer trust that marketing professionals work to build.

For small and medium enterprises, the stakes are particularly high. These businesses often lack dedicated cybersecurity staff but increasingly rely on digital marketing to compete with larger rivals. A single data breach can devastate a small company’s reputation and trigger regulatory penalties that threaten its survival.

The webinar begins at 2:00 p.m. GMT, with registration available through official CSA and CIMG communication channels. The virtual format allows participation from across Ghana’s regions, extending the reach of cybersecurity education beyond Accra based professionals to marketers operating in all parts of the country.

NCSAM activities throughout October include training sessions, awareness campaigns, and partnerships between government agencies, private sector organizations, and educational institutions. The CSA has emphasized that building resilient digital infrastructure requires collective action across all sectors of Ghana’s economy, not just technical specialists.

The collaboration between CSA and a professional marketing body signals recognition that effective cybersecurity depends on educating professionals across different disciplines. When marketers understand how their decisions affect data security, they become partners in protecting customer information rather than potential vulnerabilities in organizational defenses.

As Ghana’s digital economy expands, the intersection between marketing effectiveness and cybersecurity will only grow more critical. Businesses that master both, using data driven marketing techniques while maintaining robust security practices, will have competitive advantages over rivals who treat cybersecurity as an afterthought. The webinar aims to equip marketing professionals with knowledge to position their organizations on the right side of that divide.