Crystal Palace Complete Club Record Signing of Brennan Johnson

Crystal Palace secured the signature of Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson on January 2, 2026, for a club record fee reported at 35 million pounds. The 24 year old Wales international signed a four and a half year contract at Selhurst Park, making him eligible for selection in Sunday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Johnson expressed enthusiasm about the move, stating he had always admired Crystal Palace and was excited to join the club’s journey. The transfer surpasses the 32 million pounds Palace paid Liverpool for Christian Benteke in 2016, establishing a new benchmark for the Eagles’ spending power.

Johnson’s name is permanently inscribed in Tottenham history as the scorer of the winning goal in last season’s UEFA Europa League Final, where his close range effort proved decisive in a victory over Manchester United in Bilbao. The triumph ended Spurs’ 17 year trophy drought and marked the highlight of his tenure at the club.

The forward finished as Tottenham’s top scorer last season with 18 goals across all competitions. However, his playing time diminished significantly during the current campaign under manager Thomas Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou in June 2025. Johnson made just 22 appearances this season, starting only 10 matches and scoring four goals.

The reduced minutes came after Tottenham signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, with the Ghanaian international taking over the right wing position Johnson previously occupied. Frank acknowledged the difficulty of Johnson’s situation, noting the player trained well but faced competition for his position.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner praised the acquisition, saying Johnson would provide attacking options with his pace and goalscoring ability. The signing addresses a pressing need for Palace, who are missing Ismaila Sarr due to his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The club also sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal for 67.5 million pounds in August, creating a void in their attacking options.

Palace currently compete on multiple fronts, including their inaugural European campaign in the UEFA Conference League, where they sit 10th in the league phase table heading into the playoff rounds. The Eagles hold 10th position in the Premier League standings and won the FA Cup last season.

Johnson joined Tottenham from Nottingham Forest for 47.5 million pounds in September 2023, making 107 appearances and scoring 27 goals during his time at the club. His departure represents a financial loss for Spurs, who will recoup approximately 12 million pounds less than they paid for his services.

Palace chairman Steve Parish described Johnson as an exciting young talent with an excellent recent record in domestic, continental and international football. The early January acquisition provides Glasner with additional firepower as Palace navigate their busiest season, competing across multiple competitions for the first time in club history.