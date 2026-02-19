Crystal Hefner Fires Back at Playboy Foundation Over Intimate Scrapbooks

Crystal Hefner, the widow of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, filed regulatory complaints against the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation in two American states on Tuesday, 17 February, alleging the foundation possesses approximately 3,000 personal scrapbooks containing thousands of nude images of women, some of whom she believes may have been minors at the time they were photographed, and that plans are underway to digitise the entire collection without the consent of those depicted.

The announcement was made at a news conference in Los Angeles alongside prominent women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who confirmed she had submitted formal complaints to the attorneys general of California, where Hugh Hefner resided, and Illinois, where the foundation is incorporated, calling for an immediate investigation into the foundation’s handling and storage of the materials.

Allred said the collection also includes Hugh Hefner’s personal diary, which she alleged contains the names of women he slept with, detailed descriptions of sexual acts, and in some instances notes tracking women’s menstrual cycles. Crystal Hefner was clear that the materials in question are entirely separate from anything published in Playboy magazine, describing them as private records of moments that took place behind closed doors, involving women who are now mothers, grandmothers, and private citizens who have spent decades unaware that such images were still being held.

Crystal Hefner expressed particular alarm about digitisation, arguing that modern threats including artificial intelligence, deepfakes, digital scanning, and data breaches make the risk of irreversible harm extremely high once images leave secure custody. She called for the materials to be destroyed rather than preserved or archived.

Crystal Hefner disclosed that she had been removed as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation on Monday, 16 February, one day after she declined to resign voluntarily when the board requested her departure. She said her removal followed a period in which she raised internal concerns about the scrapbooks that were repeatedly ignored.

Hefner’s sons Marston and Cooper issued a joint statement on Wednesday disputing their stepmother’s characterisation of the materials, saying they had personally reviewed the scrapbooks extensively over many years alongside numerous professionals, and that they stood by the foundation’s stewardship of their father’s legacy. The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation did not respond to multiple requests for comment from international media outlets.

The office of the Illinois Attorney General confirmed receipt of the complaint and said it is under review. No evidence was presented at the news conference to directly substantiate the most serious allegations. The California Attorney General’s office had not responded to media inquiries as of Thursday morning.

Crystal Hefner was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death in September 2017 at the age of 91.