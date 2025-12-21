Cryptocurrency Trading Now Legal in Ghana Says Bank of Ghana Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, says cryptocurrency trading is now legal in Ghana following the passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025.

Speaking at the Bank of Ghana’s Nine Lessons, Carols and Thanksgiving Service in Accra on December 19, Dr Asiama said the new law provides a clear regulatory framework for virtual assets, ending uncertainty around crypto activities. He stressed that the move is not a free-for-all, explaining that the law empowers the central bank to license and supervise digital asset operators to protect consumers and safeguard financial stability.

According to Dr Asiama, “Effectively, virtual assets trading is now legal and no one is going to be arrested for doing crypto, but we now have the framework to manage the risks involved.” His statement clarifies the legal status of cryptocurrency activities that had previously existed in a regulatory grey area.

The Governor emphasized that regulation would reduce risks such as fraud and money laundering, while supporting innovation, financial inclusion and the growth of Ghana’s fintech sector. The regulatory framework aims to balance enabling technological advancement with protecting participants in the digital asset ecosystem.

Dr Asiama added that the crypto law, together with amendments to the Bank of Ghana Act, strengthens oversight and governance to prevent a repeat of the institutional failures experienced during the 2022 crisis. The 2022 banking and financial sector crisis resulted in significant losses for depositors and exposed weaknesses in regulatory frameworks.

The Governor noted that the progress gives room to move but also calls for responsibility and vigilance. He assured the public of the central bank’s commitment to stability as the digital asset space expands, signaling that authorities will actively monitor the sector’s development.

The Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025 establishes a licensing regime for businesses operating in the cryptocurrency and digital asset space. Service providers will be required to obtain authorization from the Bank of Ghana before offering virtual asset services to Ghanaian customers.

The legislation addresses longstanding concerns about the risks associated with unregulated cryptocurrency trading, including consumer protection gaps, potential for financial crimes, and threats to monetary stability. Regulators across Africa have grappled with how to approach digital assets amid growing adoption.

Ghana joins a growing number of African countries that have moved to regulate rather than ban cryptocurrency activities. While some nations including Nigeria initially restricted crypto transactions, many have since adopted regulatory approaches recognizing the technology’s potential benefits.

The new law is expected to cover cryptocurrency exchanges, wallet providers, and other entities facilitating virtual asset transactions. These businesses will need to demonstrate compliance with anti-money laundering requirements, customer due diligence standards, and capital adequacy provisions.

Financial technology stakeholders have welcomed the regulatory clarity, arguing that formal frameworks will attract legitimate investment and innovation while weeding out fraudulent operators. The absence of regulation had previously deterred some international crypto businesses from establishing operations in Ghana.

Consumer protection provisions within the legislation are designed to ensure that virtual asset service providers maintain adequate safeguards for customer funds and provide transparent information about risks. The 2022 financial crisis highlighted the devastating consequences of inadequate consumer protection in financial services.

The Bank of Ghana will establish supervisory mechanisms to monitor compliance with the new regulations and take enforcement action against violations. The central bank’s enhanced powers under amendments to its governing Act provide additional tools for oversight of the expanding digital financial ecosystem.

Dr Asiama’s remarks at a religious service reflect the central bank’s effort to communicate regulatory changes to diverse audiences beyond traditional financial sector stakeholders. The choice of venue signals that digital asset regulation affects ordinary Ghanaians, not just technology enthusiasts or financial professionals.

Cryptocurrency adoption in Ghana has grown significantly in recent years, driven by factors including remittance needs, inflation concerns, and youth interest in digital technologies. Industry estimates suggest hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians have engaged with cryptocurrencies despite previous regulatory uncertainty.

The regulatory framework’s implementation will require the Bank of Ghana to develop detailed guidelines, establish licensing procedures, and build capacity for supervising digital asset service providers. International cooperation with other financial regulators may be necessary given the borderless nature of cryptocurrency markets.

Some analysts caution that regulation alone cannot eliminate all risks associated with virtual assets, particularly given the volatility of cryptocurrency prices and the technical complexity of blockchain technologies. Investor education and financial literacy will remain important alongside regulatory oversight.

The passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill represents a significant policy shift for Ghana, which had previously taken a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies. The new framework reflects an assessment that regulation is preferable to prohibition in managing digital asset risks while capturing potential benefits.

The Governor’s assurance that no one will be arrested for crypto trading addresses concerns that had circulated within Ghana’s cryptocurrency community about the legal risks of participation. The clarification provides certainty for individuals and businesses operating in the space.

Implementation of the new regulatory framework is expected to proceed in phases during 2026, with the Bank of Ghana publishing detailed regulations and beginning the licensing process for virtual asset service providers. Existing operators will need to regularize their status under the new regime.