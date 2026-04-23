Cruz Accuses Nigerian Officials of Complicity in Christian Killings; Abuja Pushes Back

United States Senator Ted Cruz has accused Nigerian government officials of being complicit in attacks on Christians in the country, delivering the charge during a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing on the United States counterterrorism strategy in Africa on Tuesday, 21 April.

Cruz, who chairs the subcommittee, claimed Nigeria records the highest number of Christians killed for their faith anywhere in the world. He alleged that since 2009, more than 50,000 Christians have been killed and over 20,000 churches, schools, and religious buildings destroyed. He attributed part of the violence to the implementation of Sharia law in about twelve northern states and accused the federal government of failing to act decisively against armed groups responsible for the attacks.

“Nigerian officials had been, unfortunately, complicit in facilitating these atrocities,” he said at the hearing.

Cruz referenced the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025, a bill he introduced in October, which would require placing Nigeria back on the United States’ Country of Particular Concern list and impose sanctions on officials found to be facilitating attacks. He recalled meeting a delegation of Nigerian defence and security officials who pledged to address the violence, but said the promises had not translated into results.

Nick Checker, a senior official in the United States State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, offered a more measured assessment. He acknowledged that Nigeria had taken some steps following its redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern under President Donald Trump, including changes in security leadership, the recruitment of about 50,000 additional troops, deployment of forest guards to the Middle Belt, and an increase in terrorism prosecutions.

Checker also referenced a bilateral high-level working group formed after talks between Nigeria’s National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and a United States delegation led by Under-Secretary of State Allison Hooker. “We’ve seen positive steps by the Nigerians, but certainly more can be done,” Checker said.

The allegations drew a sharp rebuttal from former Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed, who was speaking at Abbey College in Cambridge, United Kingdom, on Wednesday. Mohammed rejected the characterisation of the crisis as a targeted campaign against Christians, describing it as inaccurate.

“Now, people say that there is religious persecution in Nigeria and that there is genocide against Christians. It’s not true. It is fake news,” he said.

Mohammed argued that Boko Haram was founded as a movement against Western education among Muslims, with its earliest victims being Muslim. He also described the activities of armed bandits as criminal rather than religious, noting that the perpetrators and many of their victims share the same ethnic and religious backgrounds. He said Nigeria maintains a tradition of interfaith tolerance that is not reflected in the genocide narrative.

An analysis published by Al Jazeera this week noted that while attacks on Christians have occurred, including on a church in Kaduna state on Easter Sunday, Muslim communities have also been regularly targeted, and terrorist groups in the region have long operated indiscriminately.

The Nigerian federal government had not issued an official response to Cruz’s latest remarks as of Wednesday, according to reports from Abuja.