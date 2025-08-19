Crumbling Highway Inflates Commuter Costs, Sparks Strike Threat in Ghana

The Pokuase-Nsawam highway, a critical link between Accra and Ghana’s northern neighbors, has deteriorated into a “daily abuse of commuters’ economic welfare,” warns consumer rights advocate Appiah Kusi Adomako.

Years of contractor neglect have transformed the 40-kilometer stretch into a gauntlet of potholes and gridlock, forcing drivers to hike fares and passengers to absorb vehicle damage costs. “What should be routine travel now drains wallets and risks lives,” Adomako told The High Street Journal, noting the road’s state violates citizens’ right to safe infrastructure.

Taxi and tro-tro operators face soaring repair bills—bent rims, blown tires, and suspension failures now litter the route. These costs cascade to commuters: fares for workers, traders, and students have spiked as drivers offset expenses.

With no viable detour (the Nsawam-Aburi bypass remains impractical), frustration simmers. Commercial drivers threaten a sit-down strike Thursday if repairs don’t accelerate, despite the contractor’s recent return after months of abandonment.

The government’s delayed intervention draws sharp criticism. “This neglect undermines dignity and livelihoods,” stressed Adomako, whose organization CUTS International monitors consumer rights.

While renewed construction offers hope, skeptics question whether activity will persist beyond averting the strike. As rains worsen craters, commuters demand accountability: “We’ll watch until every kilometer is fixed,” he declared. For Burkina Faso- and Mali-bound traders, the road’s decay isn’t just inconvenient—it strangles regional commerce.