Cruiserweight Clash Headlines Friday Boxing Card in Accra

Ernest Akushey will face Jacob Dickson in the main event when Sports Education and Management Promotions stages a boxing card at Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday night.

The cruiserweight contest between Akushey, known as Baubali, and Dickson, nicknamed The Beast, headlines the September 12 event organized by promoter Eddie Coleman. Both fighters are seeking to rebound from recent defeats in title fights.

Dickson, a former national cruiserweight champion, lost his bid for the WBC International Bridgerweight title against American-Nigerian fighter Tabiti in his most recent bout. Akushey suffered a knockout defeat to Jonathan Tetteh in his last appearance.

The matchup addresses fan demand for the contest between the two cruiserweights, according to promotional materials. Coleman’s SEM Promotions organized a public appearance in Gbese on Sunday to promote the fight card.

A national super welterweight bout between Kofi Dana and Musa Rahman Lawson will serve as the co-feature. Lawson recently signed with SEM Promotions and brings technical skills to the matchup against the power-punching Dana.

The card includes several other professional contests featuring John Laryea, Daniel Gorsh, Abubakar Kamoko, Obodai Sai, and Ghana-based Nigerian fighter Sampson Solomon across various weight divisions.

Amateur boxing matches will open the evening’s program, including contests featuring the Black Rockets boxing club and juvenile fighters. The preliminary card is designed to showcase developing talent before the professional bouts begin.

Coleman has branded the event “Monaco – Night to Prove,” positioning it as an opportunity for fighters to demonstrate their abilities to local boxing audiences. The promotional theme emphasizes performance over pre-fight rhetoric.

Musical entertainment will complement the boxing program, expanding the event beyond pure sports to include cultural elements. The multi-disciplinary approach aims to attract broader community participation.

Ticket prices are structured to accommodate various budget levels, with VIP seating offering premium amenities. The Bukom Boxing Arena, located in Accra’s traditional boxing district, regularly hosts professional fight cards.

Ghana’s boxing scene centers around the Bukom area, which has produced numerous world champions and professional fighters. The venue maintains strong connections to the country’s boxing traditions and community.

The fight card continues SEM Promotions’ efforts to develop local boxing talent while providing entertainment for fight fans in the Greater Accra region. Professional boxing events provide platforms for fighters seeking advancement in their careers.

Both main event participants represent the cruiserweight division, which has grown in prominence internationally while remaining active in Ghana’s domestic boxing scene.