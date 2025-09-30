CroxItOut 2025 unveils Gyakie as main act in powerful Breast Cancer Awareness concert

MX24, in collaboration with Alliance Française, is proud to announce Gyakie as the headline performer for this year’s CroxItOut Concert 2025, the flagship music and advocacy event championing breast cancer awareness in Ghana.

The announcement was made live on YFM 107.9 during an exclusive radio launch hosted by Yaa Bitha, Keely-Jade, and the dynamic duo Lali X Lola, who will also emcee the main concert event. This year’s theme, “Beats for the Brave – Turning Up the Volume on Breast Cancer Awareness,” promises an inspiring fusion of live music, health advocacy, and community support – with Gyakie’s performance as a powerful centerpiece.

The songstress, fresh off the release of her critically acclaimed new album “After Midnight”, will bring her soulful voice and bold message to the CroxItOut stage. Known for her emotionally resonant lyrics and vibrant stage presence, Gyakie’s headline performance is set to elevate the night’s message of hope, healing, and early detection.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025, at Alliance Française in Accra, kicking off at 6:00pm.

Highlights of the evening include:

Live performances from top female acts and DJs

Free breast cancer screenings on-site

The Pink Fair – a curated market of women-led brands and businesses

Interactive sessions and testimonials from survivors and advocates



As part of MX24’s annual CroxItOut campaign, the concert serves as a platform to educate, empower, and engage the public on breast cancer awareness through entertainment and action.

TICKETS: GHS 100 – dial *365*88*56#

Info line: 0592292746

“This is more than a concert. It’s a celebration of bravery, a reminder of the power of early detection, and a spotlight on the amazing women changing lives daily,” said a representative from MX24. “And with Gyakie joining us fresh off her new project, the energy will be unmatched.”

Follow @mx24gh and @croxitout on social media for updates, artist reveals, and behind-the-scenes exclusives.