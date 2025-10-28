Crowned & Nurtured 2025: A Celebration of Culture, Beauty & Heritage

This December, Accra will host one of the most anticipated lifestyle and cultural experiences of the year, Crowned & Nurtured 2025, happening on 13th–14th December at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

More than an event, Crowned & Nurtured is a movement, an immersive celebration of African beauty, culture, creativity, and empowerment. This year’s edition honors the evolution of hair, fashion, and identity across generations, from the ancestral roots of African hair artistry to modern-day expressions of style and confidence.

Guests can expect two unforgettable days filled with activities that blend education, entertainment, and empowerment.

Highlights include:

* Catwalk Through the Centuries – a live showcase of hairstyles and fashion inspired by every era of African beauty.

* Workshops & Masterclasses – interactive sessions led by experts across industries,

from beauty and wellness to finance, business, and personal growth.

* Kids’ Zone & Family Space – a safe and fun environment featuring games, bouncy castles, face painting, and learning activities, making this a family-friendly experience.

* Beauty & Wellness Booths – live hair, nail, and makeup sessions where guests can

enjoy on-the-spot pampering and connect with top beauty brands.

* The Beach Experience – a vibrant after-party by the ocean, offering music, networking, and relaxation in true “Detty December” style.

With an expected attendance of 5,000+ guests from Ghana and the diaspora, the event promises to unite stylists, entrepreneurs, families, and cultural enthusiasts under one empowering theme, celebrating who we are and how far we’ve come.

Diaspora guests will enjoy exclusive room packages through the event’s partnership withLa Palm Royal Beach Hotel, providing a luxurious coastal retreat and easy access to the festivities.

Crowned & Nurtured 2025 also serves as a platform for small businesses and emerging brands to gain visibility and connect directly with customers through vendor opportunities, brand activations, and collaborative workshops.

Ultimately, this event isn’t just about hair or beauty; it’s about legacy, identity, and connection.

It’s about celebrating the people and stories that continue to shape African pride across the world.

For partnerships, tickets, and more information, visit www.crownedandnurtured.com or [email protected] across social media platforms.