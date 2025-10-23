Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Chairs Ceremony Honoring Morocco’s U-20 World Champions

On the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan chaired, on Wednesday at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a ceremony offered by the Sovereign in honor of the members of Morocco’s U-20 national football team, winners of the 2025 World Cup in Chile.

A Royal Welcome for a Historic Achievement

HRH the Crown Prince was greeted by the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, national team coach Mohamed Ouahbi, and the players, before posing for a commemorative photo.

A tea ceremony was then held in their honor.

This victory, the Royal Cabinet emphasized, is “the culmination of a far-reaching strategic vision”, and “the fruit of comprehensive reform launched with the Royal Message to the National Conference in Skhirat”.

The Coach’s Reflections

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi expressed his pride following the royal reception:

“The royal reception is the greatest motivation for these young players, and I am deeply proud of the King’s care and attention”.

“Morocco’s victory at the World Cup was not a coincidence; it is the result of a royal strategy launched in 2008 through the Royal Message addressed to national sports leaders in Skhirat”, he added.

The coach also praised the Mohammed VI Academy, calling it “a model that combines elite sports training with comprehensive human development”.

A Vision Embodied in Action

The Royal Academy’s role was particularly highlighted as “a true embodiment of this vision”, standing “at the heart of the achievement as a model that combines elite sports training with holistic human development”.

This world title, the first in Morocco’s history, reaffirms the nation’s position as a rising football powerhouse and underscores the tangible success of HM the King’s proactive strategy for sports and youth empowerment.