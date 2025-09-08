Cross River Secures Major African Investment Conference

Cross River State and Afreximbank signed an agreement to host the 2026 African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network Investment Conference in Calabar, bringing continental investors and local leaders together for Nigeria’s largest subnational economic forum.

The hosting agreement was concluded during the Sub-Sovereign Business Engagement session at the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 in Algiers, Algeria, with Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah and Governor Bassey Edet Otu formalizing the arrangement that positions Calabar as a major continental investment destination.

The sixth edition of AfSNET represents a significant opportunity for Cross River State to showcase investment potential while connecting local governments across Africa with development partners and private investors. The conference will highlight bankable projects, facilitate investor matchmaking, and advance regional economic integration through subnational collaboration.

Afreximbank launched AfSNET in 2021 alongside the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat to strengthen the role of cities, states, and provinces in driving intra-African trade. The network addresses a crucial gap in continental development by empowering local governments to participate directly in economic policy formation and investment attraction.

Professor Oramah emphasized the decentralized development approach during the signing ceremony, highlighting how economic transformation must originate in local communities before cascading to national and continental levels. The bank’s strategy recognizes that subnational governments often have direct access to investment-ready projects and understand local economic needs better than national institutions.

AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene reinforced this perspective, describing AfSNET as the bridge connecting local government power with continental economic impact. The integration between AfCFTA’s policy framework, IATF’s marketplace function, and AfSNET’s subnational focus creates a comprehensive ecosystem for African economic development.

Governor Otu welcomed the opportunity to position Cross River State as a gateway for investment in Nigeria and West Africa. The state’s strategic location along the Gulf of Guinea coast, combined with existing infrastructure projects including deep seaport development, makes it an attractive venue for continental investors seeking entry points into Nigerian markets.

Previous AfSNET conferences have generated substantial investment outcomes, including financing for industrial parks in Ogun State, support for Cross River’s seaport development, and advancement of specialized projects like blockchain-enabled pharmaceutical manufacturing in Kisumu, Kenya. The network has proven effective at translating conference discussions into concrete financial commitments.

The 2026 Calabar conference will include plenary sessions addressing continental trade challenges, exhibitions showcasing investment opportunities, business-to-business meetings connecting investors with project sponsors, and cultural showcases highlighting local heritage and tourism potential. These elements combine to create comprehensive platforms for economic engagement.

Nigeria’s participation in AfSNET reflects the country’s commitment to subnational economic development, recognizing that states and local governments play crucial roles in attracting investment and implementing development projects. Cross River’s selection demonstrates confidence in the state’s capacity to organize major international events while showcasing regional investment opportunities.

The conference timing aligns with accelerating AfCFTA implementation and growing investor interest in African markets. Subnational governments increasingly serve as implementation partners for continental trade initiatives, making their coordination and capacity building essential for achieving integration objectives.

Preparation activities are already underway in Calabar, with state officials working alongside Afreximbank teams to ensure the conference meets international standards while highlighting local capabilities. The event represents both an immediate economic opportunity through visitor spending and longer-term benefits through enhanced investment attraction.

Since AfSNET’s 2021 launch, conferences have rotated across African regions, with previous editions in Durban, South Africa, Abuja, Nigeria, Cairo, Egypt, and Kisumu, Kenya. This geographic distribution ensures continental representation while allowing different regions to showcase their investment landscapes and development priorities.

The Calabar selection reinforces West Africa’s growing prominence in continental trade discussions and investment flows. Cross River State’s commitment to hosting demonstrates local government leadership in driving economic transformation through international partnership and collaboration.