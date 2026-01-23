Cross Over Pastor Slams MP Over Poor Roads, Appeal To President For Intervention

The Head Pastor of Cross Over Prayer Ministry, Prophet Isaac Ahorsu, has expressed concern over what he describes as the failure of the Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Joseph Tetteh—popularly known as Joe T—to push aggressively for road development in the constituency.

Speaking as a resident of the area, Prophet Ahorsu said the constituency has seen little to no visible development since Mr. Tetteh was elected. He lamented the deplorable state of the roads, noting that conditions worsen significantly during the rainy season, making movement difficult for residents.

According to him, despite the constituency’s consistent support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), development—particularly in road infrastructure—has not matched expectations.

He therefore appealed directly to the President to intervene and ensure that the road network in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency is rehabilitated to ease the suffering of residents.

In response, the Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Joseph Tetteh, dismissed claims of inaction, stating that road contracts for the constituency have already been awarded. He assured constituents that contractors would soon be mobilized to site to commence work.

Story By: Rebecca Lartey