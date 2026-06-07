Critics Slam Minister Awards as Accra Floods

Two prominent policy voices have condemned a private awards ceremony for government ministers in Accra on Friday, saying the event was insensitive as the capital battles severe flooding.

The ceremony, dubbed “Ministers of State Awards,” was organized by a private entity to honor appointees of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government. It drew swift backlash, with critics questioning both the timing and the credibility of the recognition scheme.

IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil, a lawyer and policy analyst, framed the event as a sign of deeper dysfunction within government. “What joke is ‘Ministers of State Awards’? There’s some dysfunction,” he said. He pointed out that some ministers were openly quarreling over matters that belong in cabinet discussions, while others were collecting awards as parts of Accra flooded.

Bentil directed his frustration at the presidency itself, asking where the Chief of Staff and President John Mahama stood while these events played out at the same time.

Prof H. Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana), dismissed the ceremony in equally forceful terms, describing it as fundamentally misguided and without merit.

Criticism spread beyond civil society. NDC activists joined the chorus faulting ministers who showed up to receive awards as Accra dealt with flooding, accusing them of being out of touch with citizens.

Others challenged the scheme itself, questioning who organized it, on what basis recipients were selected, and what purpose it served.