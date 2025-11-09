Critics Blast Serwaa Amihere Over “Insensitive and Disrespectful” Comment About Manhyia Palace

Television personality and broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has come under criticism following her closing remarks at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards, held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

In her brief closing statement, Serwaa said:

“God willing, we will see you next year at a bigger and better venue.”

What was seemingly intended as a hopeful and positive message for the future of the awards has sparked controversy, especially among some residents of Kumasi and individuals connected to the Manhyia Palace, who have interpreted the comment as an insult to the Palace and the Ashanti Kingdom.

Why Some See It as Disrespectful

Many critics argue that referring to a “bigger and better venue” suggests that the Manhyia Palace, the royal seat of the Asante Kingdom, was not good enough to host the national event. In Ashanti culture, the Palace is not just a building—it is a symbol of power, tradition, and pride.

Therefore, any public statement implying that there could be a “better” venue may be viewed as undermining the prestige and sacredness of the Palace.

Others believe the comment was inappropriate for a royal setting, especially since the event was under the patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and attended by President John Dramani Mahama, dignitaries, and leading media personalities.

Was It an Insult?

While her statement was not intended as an insult, it was poorly phrased for such a culturally sensitive environment.

Her choice of words reflected enthusiasm for the growth of the GJA Awards, but in the context of the venue, it opened the door for misinterpretation.

This situation highlights how public figures must be cautious with their language, especially when speaking on stage or before traditional authorities, where cultural respect and protocol are paramount.

Calls for Clarification or Apology

Given the public reaction, many believe Serwaa should issue a simple, respectful clarification to address the misunderstanding.

A short statement reaffirming her respect for the Manhyia Palace and explaining her true intentions would go a long way in restoring goodwill and preventing further tension.

Such an apology would not be an admission of guilt but rather a gesture of humility and respect—qualities that are highly valued in Ghanaian society.

A Lesson for Public Speakers and MCs

This is not the first time Serwaa Amihere’s stage remarks have sparked debate. Over the years, some of her statements while serving as an MC or host have been described as insensitive or poorly timed.

As a respected journalist and broadcaster, it is important for her to learn the art of measured speech, especially when holding the microphone at national or royal events. Every word matters, and tone and context can change how a message is received.

Professional MCs and presenters are expected to blend charisma with cultural awareness, showing emotional intelligence and respect for the audience and setting. Serwaa’s experience and visibility make her a role model to many young women in the media, and this moment offers an opportunity for her to grow in tact and diplomacy.

Conclusion

Serwaa Amihere’s comment was likely made with good intentions—to express hope for a grander celebration next year. However, context and culture matter, and in this case, her words have been interpreted as offensive to the Manhyia Palace and the people of Kumasi.

An apology or clarification would be a wise and honorable step, and a reminder to all public figures that words spoken on stage carry weight far beyond the microphone.