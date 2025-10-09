Critical Minerals Spark Africa’s New Gold Rush Says Analysts

Global demand for Africa’s critical and battery minerals is driving what experts are calling a “new gold rush” on the continent, according to research and advisory firm Moore Global, as investor interest surges in minerals essential for clean energy technologies and digital infrastructure.

Speaking on the sidelines of African Mining Week 2025 in Cape Town, which ran from October 1 to 3, Olivier Barbeau, Managing Partner at Moore Johannesburg, said investor interest in minerals critical for the global energy transition is transforming Africa’s mining landscape. “Everything that has to do with technology is the new gold rush on the African continent going towards critical minerals,” Barbeau told conference attendees.

He noted that digitalization is playing a growing role in transforming Africa’s mining sector by streamlining exploration, improving production efficiency, and enhancing worker safety. However, two key challenges continue to weigh on investor confidence: logistics infrastructure and regulatory stability, both familiar obstacles that have long complicated African mining operations.

“We’ve seen significant discussions and progress around logistics across the continent, particularly with improving those logistical corridors from central DRC and out to the ports,” Barbeau said. “This will remain a central theme going forward.” It’s not an exaggeration. When cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo needs to travel thousands of kilometres through multiple countries to reach export terminals, transportation costs and delays can make otherwise viable projects economically marginal.

Barbeau added that because mining remains a capital intensive industry, global investors are increasingly demanding regulatory certainty before committing to large scale projects. “We are engaging with delegates about how they ensure regulatory certainty for the projects they want to invest in, and how they can extract economic returns out of their mining investments,” he said.

But here’s the tension African nations are navigating: they want to maximize value from their mineral wealth through taxation, local content requirements, and beneficiation mandates, while investors want stable, predictable regulatory environments that don’t change midstream through projects with 20 or 30 year lifespans. Finding that balance isn’t easy, particularly when government priorities shift with elections or economic crises.

Africa holds some of the world’s largest reserves of minerals critical to clean energy technologies, including cobalt, lithium, copper, and rare earth elements, positioning the continent at the center of the global energy transition. The Democratic Republic of Congo alone produces roughly 70 percent of global cobalt, an essential component in electric vehicle batteries. Zimbabwe and the DRC hold substantial lithium deposits. Zambia and DRC dominate copper production, another critical transition mineral.

Moore Global said the growing interest from private capital and governments alike underscores both the opportunity and complexity of building sustainable mining value chains across Africa. That complexity is real. Unlike gold or diamonds where value chains are well established, critical minerals markets are still developing, with prices that can fluctuate wildly based on technology shifts, geopolitical tensions, and changing battery chemistries.

What makes this “new gold rush” different from previous resource booms is timing. The clean energy transition isn’t optional or dependent on commodity speculation; it’s driven by climate commitments, regulatory mandates in major economies, and technological shifts that require these specific minerals. Electric vehicles need lithium and cobalt. Wind turbines need rare earth elements. Solar panels need copper. That demand is structural rather than cyclical.

Yet African countries have learned hard lessons from previous resource booms that left minimal lasting benefits for local populations. The continent holds about 30 percent of global mineral reserves but accounts for only about 1 percent of mining related manufacturing. Most minerals leave Africa as raw materials, with value addition happening elsewhere, creating wealth and jobs in other countries while African nations capture only extraction rents.

This time, many African governments are determined to avoid repeating that pattern. Countries are implementing or considering policies that require local processing, mandate technology transfer, and reserve equity stakes for national mining companies. Indonesia’s nickel export ban, which forced battery manufacturers to build processing facilities domestically, has inspired similar thinking across African capitals.

But implementation challenges are substantial. Building processing facilities requires enormous capital, technical expertise, reliable electricity, skilled workforces, and access to global markets. Many African countries struggle with one or more of these prerequisites, making ambitious beneficiation goals difficult to achieve in practice, even when policy frameworks mandate them.

The logistics challenges Barbeau mentioned reflect decades of underinvestment in African transport infrastructure. Railways built during colonial periods to extract resources haven’t been adequately maintained or expanded. Road networks connecting mining regions to ports are often inadequate. Port facilities lack capacity to handle projected mineral export volumes. Addressing these bottlenecks requires investments that dwarf individual mining projects.

Regulatory stability concerns aren’t just about predictability; they also involve corruption, arbitrary enforcement, and political interference that can derail projects despite clear legal frameworks. Investors may accept higher taxes or stricter environmental standards if rules are transparent and consistently applied. What they struggle with is unpredictability, whether from sudden policy changes, inconsistent regulatory interpretation, or demands for unofficial payments.

The digitalization trend Barbeau highlighted offers genuine opportunities for African mining operations to leapfrog older technologies and adopt cutting edge exploration techniques, autonomous equipment, and real time production monitoring. But that also requires reliable internet connectivity, technical skills, and willingness to invest in systems that may seem expensive initially but improve efficiency and safety over time.

What African Mining Week 2025 revealed, beyond optimistic rhetoric about new opportunities, is recognition that capturing value from critical minerals requires more than just geological endowment. It requires functional infrastructure, competent regulation, skilled workforces, access to capital, technology partnerships, and political stability. Some African countries have made progress on these fundamentals; many haven’t.

For Ghana specifically, critical minerals opportunities exist beyond gold, which has dominated mining for decades. The country has manganese deposits, bauxite reserves that could supply aluminium for batteries and renewable energy infrastructure, and potential for lithium and rare earth exploration. Whether Ghana can position itself as a reliable critical minerals supplier depends partly on addressing the same logistics and regulatory challenges that affect mining across the continent.

The “gold rush” metaphor is apt in some ways: there’s genuine excitement, substantial capital looking for opportunities, and recognition that Africa sits on resources the world desperately needs. But unlike historical gold rushes driven by individual prospectors, critical minerals extraction requires sophisticated corporate operations, massive capital investments, complex logistics, and long term commitments that succeed or fail based on factors beyond just finding deposits.

Moore Global’s assessment reflects what’s happening across African mining conferences and investment forums: critical minerals have moved from niche discussions to center stage, with everyone from mining executives to finance ministers to development agencies focused on how Africa can capture more value from the energy transition. Whether that focus translates to genuinely transformative outcomes for African economies and populations remains to be seen, but the conversation has undeniably shifted.