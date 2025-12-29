Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Europe Return While Chasing 1000 Goals

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at a possible return to Europe as he reiterated his unwavering ambition to reach 1,000 career goals. The 40-year-old forward took his tally to 956 with a brace in Al Nassr’s 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud on Saturday afternoon, maintaining his remarkable scoring prowess deep into his fourth decade.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai on Sunday, where he collected the Best Middle East Player award, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward expressed his determination to continue playing at the highest level. “My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe,” Ronaldo stated. The comment surprised many observers, as the Portuguese captain seemed to leave the door open for a return to European football despite his lucrative contract with Al Nassr that runs until 2027.

Ronaldo displayed supreme confidence when discussing his pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal milestone. “I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries,” he declared, identifying only physical setbacks as potential obstacles to achieving the landmark. With 956 goals already in his career, the veteran striker needs just 44 more to become the first footballer in history to reach four figures.

His double for Al Nassr on Saturday also brought the number of goals he has scored in the 2024 calendar year to 40. This achievement extends a remarkable pattern of consistency, as he has now scored more than 40 times in 14 different calendar years across his storied career. His most successful campaign in terms of goals came in 2013, when he netted 69 times in 59 matches for Real Madrid and Portugal.

The Portuguese icon emphasized his continued hunger for the game at an age when most professional footballers have long retired. “I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going,” he said during his acceptance speech. His recent performances suggest his abilities remain sharp, with the striker scoring in eight consecutive Saudi Pro League matches.

Ronaldo recently addressed retirement plans in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan in November, stating he believes he is one or two years away from hanging up his boots. “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course,” he admitted. However, his comments in Dubai about being open to playing in Europe suggest those retirement plans remain flexible as long as his body holds up.

Al Nassr currently sit atop the Saudi Pro League standings after their victory over Al Akhdoud marked the club’s tenth consecutive win to start the season. The team remains on course to land their first league title since 2019. Ronaldo has been instrumental in their success, sharing the league scoring lead with teammate Joao Felix, both having netted 12 goals.

The suggestion of a European return has sparked intense speculation about where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner might play if he were to leave Saudi Arabia. However, Ronaldo’s primary focus appears to remain on achieving the 1,000-goal milestone, a feat that would cement his legacy as the most prolific scorer in football history.