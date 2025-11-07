Cristiano Ronaldo Explains Absence from Teammate Diogo Jota’s Funeral

Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly addressed his decision not to attend the funeral of his international teammate Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in Spain this past July. The 28-year-old Liverpool forward and his brother were laid to rest in Portugal, an event attended by many football figures.

Ronaldo explained his absence resulted from two primary reasons. He revealed he made a vow never to enter a cemetery again after his father’s death two decades ago. The global star also stated he wanted to avoid turning the solemn event into a “circus” by drawing media attention away from the grieving family.

He confirmed he supported Jota’s family privately and communicated with them directly. Ronaldo stated he feels at peace with his decision despite public criticism.

His sister, Katia Aveiro, defended him on social media at the time. She described the overwhelming media presence at their own father’s funeral and supported Ronaldo’s choice to avoid creating a similar spectacle, emphasizing that real support happens behind the scenes.