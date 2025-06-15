Crisis of Confidence: GJA Leadership Under Fire Amid Allegations of Corruption and Mismanagement

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is facing a serious internal crisis, as mounting allegations against its President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, expose deeper issues of governance, transparency, and institutional credibility within the country’s leading media body.

Rather than focusing solely on the embattled president, critics and stakeholders are now turning their attention to systemic failures within the GJA’s leadership structures.

They argue that the unfolding controversy is not simply about one individual, but a broader culture of weak oversight and institutional complacency.

At the centre of the storm are accusations that Mr. Dwumfour received substantial financial contributions from both public and private sources in the name of the association—without adequate disclosure or accountability to fellow executives.

This has reportedly sparked tension among the GJA’s national executive and wider membership, with calls for legal action gaining traction.

However, observers say these concerns point to a wider leadership vacuum that has allowed opacity and alleged misconduct to fester unchecked.

“What’s happening is the inevitable result of long-standing gaps in internal checks and balances within the GJA,” said a senior member of the association on condition of anonymity. “This is not just a Dwumfour problem—it’s a structural problem.”

In a bold move, Youth for Media Freedom (YMF), an independent advocacy group, has formally petitioned the National Executive Council of the GJA, urging it to suspend and investigate Mr. Dwumfour.

Their petition accuses him not only of financial impropriety, but also of allegedly weaponizing sensitive information to blackmail influential figures—a claim that, if true, could have grave implications for press ethics and media independence in Ghana.

Meanwhile, external regulatory scrutiny is intensifying. The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has threatened to delist the GJA for failing to meet basic legal obligations such as filing annual financial statements and updating its membership register—a move that would severely damage the association’s legitimacy and operational standing.

Analysts warn that the GJA’s credibility, both locally and internationally, hangs in the balance.

“The GJA is supposed to be the moral compass of the media landscape. When its own leadership is tainted by opacity, it erodes public trust in journalism itself,” noted a lecturer in media ethics at the University of Ghana.

With elections looming, the controversy is casting a long shadow over the GJA’s future. Many journalists and media stakeholders are demanding immediate reforms—not just disciplinary action against the president, but a wholesale restructuring of the association’s governance framework to ensure accountability and transparency going forward.

As of press time, Mr. Dwumfour has yet to publicly address the growing number of allegations. His silence, critics argue, is further undermining confidence in the association’s ability to self-correct.

Whether the GJA seizes this moment to confront its governance challenges head-on remains to be seen. But what is clear is that the days of business as usual are over.