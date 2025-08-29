Crime Agency Issues Warning Guide Against Stolen Vehicle Purchases

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has published comprehensive guidelines to help citizens avoid purchasing stolen cars, warning that buyers could face criminal charges despite being unaware of a vehicle’s illicit origins.

EOCO’s Head of Legal, Leo Antony Siamah, outlined six essential verification steps during a media briefing aimed at combating organized vehicle theft and illegal trading networks across the country.

The agency specifically warned about high-value targets including Honda CR-V, Dodge Ram, Ford F-150, Range Rover, and BMW X7 and X8 models, which criminals frequently steal due to strong resale demand and market appeal.

Buyers should thoroughly assess seller credibility, with evasive or uncooperative dealers representing major warning signs. Legitimate sellers must provide personal identification, vehicle history details, and complete documentation without hesitation.

Documentation scrutiny remains crucial, with tampered title certificates and irregular customs forms often indicating stolen property. Physical inspections should verify that Vehicle Identification Numbers match across dashboard, engine, and seatbelt locations.

Missing components like rear-view mirrors, which commonly house GPS tracking devices, could suggest criminal tampering. Any physical inconsistencies warrant immediate suspicion and further investigation before purchase completion.

Suspiciously low pricing represents another critical indicator, with vehicles offered significantly below market value requiring extra caution. EOCO cited examples of $400,000 cars being marketed for $100,000 as clear fraud signals.

The agency strongly recommends official verification through EOCO or INTERPOL channels before finalizing transactions. While online platforms like VinReportsPro and EpicVIN provide preliminary checks, they lack the reliability of government verification systems.

Siamah emphasized that legal ignorance provides no protection under Ghanaian law. “Purchasing a stolen vehicle is a criminal offence that could land unsuspecting buyers in prison,” he warned potential car buyers.

The advisory responds to increasing cases of stolen luxury vehicles entering Ghana’s automotive market through organized criminal networks. EOCO hopes public awareness will reduce fraud incidents while protecting innocent buyers from prosecution.