Creative Entrepreneurs Win Over GH¢500k at Fidelity Bank Conference

Eight creative entrepreneurs have received funding totaling more than GH¢500,000 following Fidelity Bank Ghana’s third annual Sustainability Conference, which concluded with the bank’s Orange Inspire Creative Challenge awards.

Love Ankara emerged as the overall winner, securing GH¢150,000 in funding. Church of Stories and Stay by Plan each received GH¢100,000 to expand their operations, while Abrita Holdings and GRC Concepts were awarded GH¢50,000 each.

In an unexpected move, Managing Director Julian Opuni announced that the remaining three finalists would also receive support. Fashion Xcel, O Games Studio, and Experience Africa VR each received GH¢25,000, ensuring all eight finalists left with funding.

“It’s not easy to pitch a dream in eight minutes and defend it before a panel,” Opuni told the participants. “The journey to this stage has been rigorous and every finalist deserves recognition.”

Emma Maame Efua Tandoh of Love Ankara expressed gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as the culmination of an eight-year journey. “It’s not easy looking for funding as a creative. I’ve been through many programmes, but this has been quite a defining one,” she said.

The conference, held at The Palms by Eagles, focused on the theme “Aligning Finance with Climate Action.” Key stakeholders from various sectors participated in discussions about sustainable finance and environmental responsibility.

Zia Choudhury, Ghana’s new UN Resident Coordinator, praised Fidelity Bank’s commitment to responsible banking principles. He highlighted the bank’s green portfolio, which includes concessional loans for electric vehicles and renewable energy financing for schools and hospitals.

Panel discussions emphasized Ghana’s progress in developing climate finance infrastructure. Speakers positioned the country as ready for increased green investment, with banks like Fidelity playing crucial roles in supporting businesses through environmental, social, and governance frameworks.

Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnership, Sustainability and CSR at Fidelity Bank, announced the upcoming launch of the bank’s 2026-2030 Sustainability Strategy. She emphasized the conference represented commitment to immediate action rather than future promises.

The event was organized in partnership with UN Ghana, the Institute of Sustainability Professional Ghana, Joy FM, Joy Business, and The Palms by Eagles.