CRC Unveils Sweeping Electoral Reforms to Strengthen Democratic Governance

The Constitution Review Committee (CRC) has unveiled sweeping proposals aimed at reinforcing Ghana’s democratic institutions, with a strong focus on enhancing the independence and professionalism of the Electoral Commission.

Among the key recommendations is an amendment to Article 223 of the 1992 Constitution to introduce a single, non-renewable 10-year term for the EC Chairperson and Deputy Commissioners, or until they reach the age of 65.

The Committee explained that the fixed tenure would remove incentives for EC leadership to align their decisions with political interests in anticipation of reappointment, thereby promoting impartiality in the management of elections.

In addition, the CRC proposed a three-year cooling-off period for former EC leaders, barring them from holding any other public office immediately after leaving the Commission.

According to the Committee, these measures would provide security of tenure for EC officials while drawing a firm line between electoral management and subsequent public appointments.

The recommendations were presented to President John Dramani Mahama on December 22 and form part of a broader constitutional reform agenda aimed at improving governance and deepening public confidence in Ghana’s constitutional order.