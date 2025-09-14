Crawford Makes History with Stunning Upset Victory Over Canelo

Terence Crawford achieved boxing immortality Saturday night, defeating Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez by unanimous decision to capture the undisputed super middleweight championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) defeated Canelo Álvarez (62-3-2, 39 KOs) by unanimous decision after 12 rounds with scorecards reading 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113, becoming the first male boxer to win unified titles in three different weight divisions. The Netflix-broadcast superfight drew a capacity crowd of 65,000 spectators to witness one of boxing’s most significant upsets in recent memory.

The 37-year-old Crawford controlled the fight from the opening bell, utilizing superior hand speed and movement to frustrate the previously unbeatable Mexican champion. Moving up two weight classes from welterweight, Crawford implemented a masterful gameplan that kept Canelo chasing shadows around the ring for most of the contest.

Crawford landed a brilliant combination early in Round 9 and was even forced to fight through a cut over his right eye after an accidental clash of heads midway through the round, demonstrating the heart of a true champion when adversity struck.

The victory represents perhaps the greatest achievement in Crawford’s storied career, adding the super middleweight crowns to his previous undisputed championships at light welterweight and welterweight. For Canelo, the loss marks his first defeat since 2013 and ends a six-fight winning streak that had established him as boxing’s pound-for-pound king.

Crawford landed 129 head shots while Canelo’s six-fight win streak came to an end, with Crawford remaining unbeaten in what many observers called a tactical masterpiece by the Nebraska native.

The fight’s significance extends beyond the ring, as it was the first major boxing event streamed live on Netflix, marking a potential shift in how premium boxing content reaches global audiences. The collaboration between UFC CEO Dana White and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh delivered on its promise of creating boxing history.

Neither fighter committed to future plans during post-fight interviews, with retirement speculation surrounding both champions. Crawford’s perfect record now includes victories over the sport’s elite across multiple divisions, cementing his legacy among boxing’s all-time greats.

The upset victory sends shockwaves through boxing’s landscape, potentially setting up massive unification fights or lucrative rematches as both fighters consider their next moves in what could be the final chapters of their legendary careers.