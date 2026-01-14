Crane Collapse on Thai Railway Kills at Least 22

A construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeast Thailand on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and injuring 80 others. The accident occurred in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The crane, part of an elevated high-speed rail project, fell onto the moving train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani. Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise followed by explosions, with one carriage torn in half by the impact.

Rescue operations continue as local police confirm some bodies remain trapped. The construction site is part of a 5.4‑billion‑dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project to connect Bangkok with Kunming, China via Laos by 2028.

Thai authorities note industrial accidents remain common due to lax safety enforcement. The high-speed rail network aims to modernize the country’s aging railway infrastructure.