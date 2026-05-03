Crab Shell Waste Could Control How Fast Bioplastics Degrade at Sea

Scientists in Japan have found that waste crab shells from seafood processing can slow the breakdown of biodegradable plastics in seawater, a discovery that could help make marine-use bioplastics practical for the first time.

The study, published online on March 24, 2026, and due in print in the journal Polymer Degradation and Stability in July, was led by Professor Ken-ichi Kasuya of Gunma University (GU) in Japan, working with the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC). His team includes Assistant Professor Phouvilay Soulenthone and Associate Professor Miwa Suzuki, both from GU’s Graduate School of Food and Population Health Sciences.

The research focused on a biodegradable plastic called poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyvalerate), or PHBV, which breaks down naturally in seawater through microbial activity. The problem is that it degrades too fast for practical applications such as fishing nets and lines, which need to hold their strength during use before eventually decomposing safely in the ocean.

In laboratory tests, the team exposed PHBV samples to seawater alongside crab shells and measured the difference. After four weeks, the samples near crab shell material showed 20% less mass loss than PHBV left on its own. The slowing effect persisted even when the shells and plastic were kept apart without direct contact, ruling out the possibility that the shells were simply acting as a physical barrier.

The key mechanism was microbial. Under normal conditions, bacteria including Oceanospirillum and Bowmanella rapidly colonise the surface of PHBV and begin breaking it down. When crab shells were present, a different group of microbes led by Marinobacter took over instead. This shift suppressed a gene called exPhaZ, which drives the early enzymatic breakdown of PHBV, effectively putting the degradation process on a slower clock.

The compound responsible is chitin, a natural substance that makes up crab shells in abundance. Chitin gives the surrounding microbes a more accessible food source, causing them to consume the shell material first and leave the plastic relatively undisturbed in the early stages of exposure.

“Rather than simply making plastics degrade faster, we can now begin designing materials that last for the required period and then degrade appropriately,” Prof. Kasuya said.

The implications extend beyond fishing equipment. Researchers say the approach could unlock biodegradable plastic use across a range of marine applications where early degradation has been a barrier, while also giving the seafood industry a productive use for discarded crab shells that are otherwise waste.

The research was funded under project No. JPNP18016, commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) under Japan’s Moonshot Research and Development Program.