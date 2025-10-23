CPP Distances Itself from Petition Seeking Mahama’s Removal

The Convention People’s Party has firmly distanced itself from a controversial petition seeking President John Dramani Mahama’s removal from office, insisting the move lacks any official backing from the party’s leadership and calling public attempts to link them to it misleading.

In a statement signed Wednesday by Wing Commander (Rtd.) Patrick Nelson Sogbodjor, the party’s Chairperson and Leader, the CPP clarified that its Central Committee had not sanctioned any petition or action targeting the president. The denial comes after Wayoe Ghanamannti, the party’s 2024 running mate and a lawyer, announced on JoyPrime on 18 October that he had filed a petition in Parliament under Article 69 of the 1992 Constitution seeking Mahama’s impeachment.

The CPP leadership described any effort to associate the party with such an action as “unfounded and misleading,” noting that Ghanamannti made his claims about submitting a petition to Parliament without the knowledge or approval of the CPP’s Central Committee. The statement urged Ghanaians to disregard reports linking the party to what has become an increasingly awkward political situation for the opposition group.

Ghanamannti’s petition centers on allegations that Mahama has failed to deliver on campaign promises to combat illegal small-scale mining, locally known as galamsey. Speaking during his television appearance, he accused Mahama of deceiving Ghanaians just to win power, claiming the National Democratic Congress capitalized on public anger about galamsey to defeat the New Patriotic Party in 2024. He went further, alleging that government institutions now purchase gold from illegal miners, making it impossible for either major party to effectively fight the menace.

The timing of the CPP’s denial raises questions about internal party cohesion. Running mates typically act with coordination from party leadership, yet Ghanamannti appears to have pursued this petition independently, creating a public relations challenge for a party already struggling for political relevance. The CPP secured minimal votes in the 2024 elections, and this episode underscores continuing difficulties in maintaining unified messaging.

The petition comes amid growing public criticism of government over continued destruction of water bodies and forest reserves by illegal miners. Environmental activists and citizens have mounted sustained pressure on successive administrations to take decisive action against galamsey operators, whose activities have devastated entire communities and contaminated crucial water sources. Whether that frustration translates into parliamentary support for an impeachment process remains doubtful.

Constitutional experts note that Article 69 sets an exceptionally high bar for presidential removal. The process requires substantial evidence of stated offenses such as violating the Constitution, treason, or misconduct in office. Simply failing to meet campaign promises, while politically damaging, doesn’t typically constitute grounds for impeachment under Ghana’s legal framework. Parliament would need compelling evidence of actual constitutional violations, not merely policy disappointments.

No indication exists that Parliament plans to consider Ghanamannti’s petition seriously. The NDC holds a commanding majority in the legislature, making any impeachment effort politically impossible without cross-party support. Even opposition members who criticize Mahama’s galamsey policies haven’t publicly endorsed constitutional removal procedures, preferring instead to apply pressure through traditional parliamentary oversight mechanisms.

The CPP’s swift disavowal suggests concern about being drawn into what many observers view as a symbolic gesture rather than serious legal action. By issuing Wednesday’s statement, party leadership appears determined to preserve what credibility it retains while avoiding entanglement in a process unlikely to succeed. The party emphasized its commitment to core principles and values, though it offered no specifics about what actions, if any, it supports regarding galamsey enforcement.

For Ghanamannti, the episode leaves his political future uncertain. Having acted without party authorization on such a significant matter, questions inevitably arise about whether he maintains any formal role within the CPP structure going forward. The party referred to him as its “former running mate” in some statements, though whether that represents permanent status or merely descriptive language remains unclear.

President Mahama has not directly responded to the petition. He has previously maintained that he won’t hesitate to declare a state of emergency in mining areas if advised by the National Security Council, though he believes the fight can still be won through alternative measures. His administration continues implementing various anti-galamsey initiatives, though critics argue progress remains insufficient given the scale of environmental destruction.