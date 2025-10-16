CPP Concludes Nationwide Rebuilding Tour to Revive Political Fortunes

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has finished a national rebuilding tour, marking its first major grassroots fact finding mission in the Fourth Republic. The initiative, led by the party’s Reorganizational Committee, concluded on Wednesday after visiting all sixteen regions of Ghana.

Committee Chairman Comrade Moses Yirimambo Ambing explained the mission aimed to diagnose the reasons behind the party’s prolonged poor electoral performance. He stated the goal was to identify corrective measures and determine how the grassroots membership, whom he called the party’s true owners, want the CPP to be managed.

The touring team included key figures such as National Director of Elections Comrade Habib Yakubu and National Director of Communications Comrade Osei Kofi Acquah. Their journey started in the Savanna Region and ended in Greater Accra, creating forums for invited members to voice frustrations and propose solutions for the party’s forward march.

A significant aspect of the tour involved consultations with founding fathers from the First and Third Republics. The committee sought to learn from their historical experiences in reorganizing the party for past electoral victories.

The committee is now expected to compile a detailed report from its findings. This document is anticipated to serve as a strategic roadmap for rebranding and reorganizing the CPP, ultimately guiding its effort to recapture political power in Ghana.