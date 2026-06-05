Cowbell Commemorates World Milk Day with 10,000 students In Kumasi

As part of activities to mark the 2026 World Milk Day, Ghana’s leading diary brand, Cowbell stormed the Ashanti Region to provide a 10,000 servings of complete breakfast to students drawn from various basic schools within Kumasi under the theme “role of women in dairy and nourishment”. The brand visited schools like T.I Ahmadiyya Basic School, Afaus Lovely School, Best Brain International School among others.

World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization to recognize the importance of milk as a global food in 2001 and has since been observed on the 1st of June each year. Since 2020, Cowbell’s footprint on the improvement of nutrition within communities has been exhibited in partnership with the 37 Military Hospital via Nutrition Assessment Programs in some deprived communities supporting with health screening, education around good feeding practices and provision of products as part of World Milk Day celebrations.

Speaking at the school outreach, Promasidor Ghana’s (PGH) Marketing Manager, Michael Hagan used the occasion of World Milk Day to say thank you to the good people of Ghana for supporting the brand for the past 27 years. “Treating our young ones to quality breakfast shows our commitment to the wellbeing of Ghanaians, especially children. Cowbell is a rich source of Protein and vitamins like A, B9, C, D, E and K which are good for the cognitive development of the child, provides energy and boosts the immune system”.

The Marketing Manager said aside the regular sampling of products to school pupils, this year’s edition featured basic and post health screening, nutrition talk, and some fun activities. “Once every quarter, for the next 6 months, all parents and key school stakeholders are invited to a nutrition education session covering affordable nutritious breakfast options, education of the role of milk in children’s growth and school readiness and practical ways to improve children’s daily nutrition” he added.

According to Jessica Adjei Aduwaa, Customer Care and Corporate Manager at Asafo Boakye Hospital “milk plays a vital role in a child’s growth and development, especially during the early years when the body and brain are rapidly developing. Regular consumption of milk strengthens muscles, and helps maintain healthy body functions. Today, we are partnering with Cowbell to basically assess the body-mass index of the students and advice accordingly where students are overweight or underweight”.

The heads of the various schools visited were very vocal in recognizing Cowbell’s investments in the development and nutritional needs of students overtime.

Promasidor’s Ashanti invasion is in line with United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals; specifically, goal 2-zero hunger; goal 3-good health and well-being and goal 4-quality education.