COVID-19 Pushed 30 Million Into Extreme Poverty

The COVID-19 pandemic forced an estimated 30 million additional people worldwide below the extreme poverty threshold, wiping out years of progress in global poverty reduction according to World Bank analysis of the crisis’s devastating socioeconomic impact.

The World Bank has updated its international poverty line to $3 per person per day using 2021 purchasing power parities, establishing a new benchmark for measuring extreme poverty in low-income countries. This represents approximately ₵37 per day at current exchange rates, highlighting the severity of deprivation faced by the world’s most vulnerable populations.

Recent World Bank revisions show the global extreme poverty rate in 2022 increased from 9.0% to 10.5%, raising the number of individuals below the international poverty line from 713 to 836 million. The pandemic’s economic disruption created the largest increase in global extreme poverty experienced in decades.

Living in extreme poverty means daily struggles to secure basic necessities including food, clean water, shelter, and healthcare access. For millions of families, survival becomes a constant battle against hunger, disease, and exposure to environmental hazards that compound their vulnerability.

Africa bears a disproportionate burden of the global poverty crisis. Sub-Saharan Africa’s poverty rate increased from 37.0% to 45.5% following revised calculations, while households across the continent continue facing chronic food shortages, limited electricity access, unsafe drinking water, and inadequate sanitation systems.

Over 666 million people worldwide remain without basic electricity access according to the 2025 Energy Progress Report, despite improvements since 2022. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that almost 92% of the world’s population now has basic access to electricity, but progress remains insufficient to achieve universal access by 2030.

Water and sanitation access continues challenging global development efforts. World Bank data indicates one-quarter of the global population lacks safely managed drinking water, while more than two-fifths lack access to safe sanitation facilities. These infrastructure gaps perpetuate cycles of poverty and disease in vulnerable communities.

Global poverty has now receded to levels closer to those prior to the pandemic, but this means that we have lost three years in the fight against poverty, according to World Bank researchers. The recovery remains uneven, with low-income countries experiencing additional pressures from inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Economic recovery headlines featuring rising Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and investment inflows mask persistent inequality and hardship. The fundamental question remains whether families previously pushed below the poverty threshold have genuinely escaped deprivation or continue struggling with food insecurity and basic service access.

Meeting global development goals requires trillions of dollars in additional annual investment for infrastructure, social services, and clean energy initiatives. Low-income countries face particular challenges, needing funding equivalent to substantial portions of their GDP to lift millions from extreme poverty conditions.

Low- and lower-middle-income countries have been less resilient, facing additional shocks from inflationary pressures following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These compounding crises have slowed poverty reduction efforts in regions where progress was already fragile before the pandemic.

Without sustained and coordinated international investment, pandemic setbacks could trap millions in poverty for years. Africa, home to the largest share of the world’s extreme poor, remains particularly vulnerable to external economic shocks and climate change impacts.

Economic growth alone proves insufficient for meaningful poverty reduction. True recovery requires families living below the $3-per-day threshold to experience tangible improvements in nutrition, education access, healthcare quality, and economic opportunities that break intergenerational poverty cycles.

The World Bank’s updated poverty measurements using 2021 purchasing power parities provide more accurate assessments of global poverty conditions. However, these revisions also reveal that previous estimates underestimated the scope of extreme deprivation, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

International development organizations emphasize that achieving Sustainable Development Goal targets requires accelerated progress on multiple fronts simultaneously. Energy access, clean water provision, healthcare system strengthening, and educational opportunities must advance together to create lasting poverty reduction.

The pandemic’s legacy continues influencing global poverty patterns, with recovery progress varying dramatically across regions and income levels. Coordinated international action remains essential to prevent temporary crisis impacts from becoming permanent development setbacks.