Court Upholds FIC Account Freeze on Chairman Wontumi Amid Ongoing Investigations

The Accra High Court has upheld a freezing order imposed by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) on the bank account of Paradise Insurance, a company linked to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

In dismissing an application to lift the freeze, the court reinforced the FIC’s authority under Section 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), which allows the Centre to restrict access to bank accounts where there is reasonable suspicion of illicit financial activity. The court subsequently adjourned the matter sine die.

The account freeze dates back to April 2025, when the FIC placed restrictions on all bank accounts associated with Chairman Wontumi and Akonta Mining. The action was taken as part of investigations into alleged financial irregularities and related activities.

The freezing order is also linked to ongoing criminal proceedings against Chairman Wontumi over alleged violations of Ghana’s mining laws. Authorities say the restrictions will remain in force pending the outcome of investigations and court processes.