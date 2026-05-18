Court Settles Decades-Old Hwakpo Land Dispute: Adibiawer Clan Confirmed As Allodial Owners, Puplampu Family Retains Key Portion

The Tema High Court, Land Division ‘C’, has brought finality to a long-running land ownership dispute in the Hwakpo area of the Ada Traditional Area, affirming the Adibiawer Clan as the allodial owners of about 67,594.27 acres of land while also recognising the Puplampu Family’s lawful ownership of a 5,650.56-acre portion.

Delivering judgment, Her Ladyship Justice Malike Awo Woanyah dismissed the claims of the Ackweh Family in their entirety, ruling that they failed to establish a credible root of title, mode of acquisition, or consistent acts of possession over the disputed lands.

The court found that the evidence presented by the Ackweh Family contained inconsistencies and contradictions that weakened their claim to ownership. It further held that, under established principles of Ghanaian land law, a claimant must clearly demonstrate legitimate acquisition and sustained control of the land in question—standards the plaintiffs did not meet.

The case, filed in 2022, revolved around competing historical narratives over ownership of Hwakpo lands. The Ackweh Family had argued that their ancestors were granted the land in the 17th century through customary arrangements linked to their great-grandmother, whom they described as a shrine priestess who settled on the land as part of a traditional settlement process.

They also claimed acts of ownership, including granting land for farming purposes as recently as 2018, an action that triggered conflict with members of the Puplampu Family.

However, the Puplampu Family rejected those claims, insisting they had exercised continuous customary ownership and control over Hwakpo “since time immemorial.” They further argued that the Ackweh Family lacked both lineage and customary standing within the Adibiawer Clan to assert ownership rights.

The court agreed with the defence, holding that historical and customary evidence strongly supported the position of the Puplampu Family and the broader Adibiawer Clan. It also noted that the area has long been associated with the Puplampu lineage, with historical references describing Hwakpo as “Puplampu Korpe.”

Justice Woanyah further observed that even testimony from the plaintiffs’ side undermined their own case, particularly regarding clan affiliation and historical entitlement to the land.

As part of its ruling, the court affirmed that the Adibiawer Clan remains the original allodial owners of the land, while recognising the Puplampu Family’s customary authority and possession over a defined portion of the area.

The court consequently declared that the Ackweh Family had no legal capacity to allocate or transfer any portion of the disputed land, including the parcel they had granted for farming activities.

Counsel for the Puplampu Family welcomed the judgment, describing it as a reaffirmation of long-established customary ownership and stewardship.

The ruling is expected to have significant implications for land governance and customary authority in the Ada Traditional Area, though it remains unclear whether the Ackweh Family will proceed with an appeal.