Court Ruling Stands — Numo Kofi Anum Family Dismisses Regimanuel Gray’s Claims Over East Airport Lands

The Numo Kofi Anum Family of Tesa has dismissed as false claims by Regimanuel Gray Limited that the family’s court victory over the East Airport lands has been suspended, emphasizing that the Supreme Court judgment remains valid and enforceable.

The family insists that the Supreme Court ruling, which confirmed their ownership of over 918 acres of land, remains valid, binding, and enforceable.

In a rejoinder issued by The Numo Kofi Anum (Tesa) Family, the group described Regimanuel’s assertions as “false, misleading, and legally untenable.”

They maintained that the judgment has already been executed with the assistance of court bailiffs, and that the family has lawfully taken possession of vacant portions of the 123.2088 acres currently occupied by Regimanuel.

Longstanding Land Dispute

The dispute traces back to 1992, when the Tesa Family entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Regimanuel to lease 100 acres of land at East Airport.

Under the arrangement, Regimanuel made an initial payment to develop only 20 plots, while the family later executed a lease for the full 100 acres, subject to payment of adequate consideration.

However, rival claims from the Nungua Stool and the Tsie We family complicated matters, leading to the revocation of the lease by mutual consent until the ownership question was resolved.

Despite this, Regimanuel is said to have clandestinely obtained land titles over portions of the land from the Nungua Stool without the consent of the Tesa Family, and went ahead to develop over 100 acres without paying the agreed value.

Supreme Court Ruling

After years of litigation, the Supreme Court declared the Numo Kofi Anum Family the rightful and allodial owners of 918.24 acres of land, which includes the area occupied by Regimanuel.

The Court held that titles obtained by Regimanuel specifically GA 12369 and GA 18289 — were invalid, as they were issued by the Nungua Stool, which had already lost its claim of ownership.

Subsequently, the High Court, relying on the Supreme Court’s definitive judgment and a composite plan, confirmed that the land enclosed and developed by Regimanuel fell within the Tesa Family’s allodial property.

“The 123 acres of land has been adjudged by the Supreme Court to belong to the Plaintiff family and over which the Plaintiff family has a judgment plan. As land belonging to the family, it is only the family that can give a valid grant,” the High Court ruled.

Stay of Execution and Aftermath

In 2022, the High Court granted Regimanuel a 12-month stay of execution, not as a relief from liability, but as a measure of fairness to enable the company to negotiate in good faith and make payment at market value estimated by the Lands Commission at about GHS 18 million.

The Tesa Family explained that during this grace period, Regimanuel failed to engage in meaningful negotiations. At the end of the 12 months, the family lawfully applied for and obtained a writ of possession, which was duly executed by court bailiffs.

“The so-called stay of execution was granted after execution had already been effected and cannot invalidate it,” the rejoinder clarified, dismissing Regimanuel’s claims of still holding enforceable rights over the land.

Family’s Position Going Forward

The family reiterated that their parent judgment in the Ni Mate Tesa case, covering the entire 918.24 acres, remains in full force and has already been executed. They stressed that Regimanuel’s appeal does not contest their allodial ownership and therefore does not affect the binding nature of the Supreme Court judgment.

The family further noted that they are no longer interested in settlement negotiations with Regimanuel, citing the company’s failure to act in good faith.

“The Tesa Family continues to hold undisputed allodial ownership of the 918.24 acres, including the 123.2088 acres unlawfully occupied by Regimanuel Gray Limited. The Supreme Court ruling remains in effect and has neither been overturned nor stayed, the statement concluded..

The following documents, provided by the Numo Kofi Anum (Tesa) Family, give further details on the case:

Tesa_Rejoinder

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF JUDICATURE (1).pdf

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF JUDICATURE (3).pdf