Court Rules Today on Daddy Lumba Widowhood Dispute

A Kumasi High Court will deliver judgment today, Friday, November 28, on the contentious civil marriage case between the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known as Daddy Lumba, and Akosua Serwaah Fosu.

Her Ladyship Dorinda Smith Arthur, the presiding judge, announced the ruling date during proceedings on Tuesday, November 25. The landmark case will determine who possesses the right to perform widowhood rites for the celebrated musician, potentially ending weeks of legal drama surrounding his funeral arrangements.

Five witnesses have testified in the case, including three from plaintiff Akosua Serwaa Fosu’s team, and one each from first defendant Abusua Panin Kofi Owusu and second defendant Priscilla Ofori. The plaintiff’s counsel presented the original civil marriage certificate between the plaintiff and the deceased to the court as requested, and the certificate was admitted as evidence despite concerns about its authenticity raised by defendants’ counsels.

During cross examination of James Beniako Boateng, a tax analyst and witness for Priscilla Ofori, he testified that he was present at the marriage ceremony between the late Daddy Lumba and Priscilla Ofori when the musician was asked about his marriage with Akosua Serwaa. However, the deceased did not present any document as proof of the dissolution of his marriage with the plaintiff to the family of the second defendant.

Boateng recounted meeting Priscilla Ofori in 2006 when she was completing secondary school, noting she later entered nursing school but dropped out in her second year at Daddy Lumba’s request. The deceased and Priscilla Ofori had a four year relationship before marriage and went on to have six children together.

After marriage, the late Daddy Lumba stayed with Priscilla Ofori at Tantara Hills in Accra before finally moving to their matrimonial home at East Legon, Accra, in 2016. Boateng testified that in 2018, when the plaintiff visited Ghana to perform her deceased mother’s funeral rites, Priscilla Ofori was asked by the late Daddy Lumba to prepare the house at Tantara Hills for her reception, not as a maid but as the current wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

Baba Jamal and Associates, lawyers for the Fosuh family, have dispelled reports suggesting they represent Odo Broni in court. Speaking to media after the court hearing on November 25, lawyers at Baba Jamal and Associates explained they represent only the Fosuh family and that representing Odo Broni would have been a conflict of interest. The law firm served as Daddy Lumba’s lawyers before his death and currently protects his estate.

Justice Smith Arthur has drawn attention for running a lively courtroom, described as firm, decisive and often light hearted, earning praise from lawyers on all sides. The court has handled this complex case in less than two weeks since proceedings began.