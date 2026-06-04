Court Reserves Judgment on West Coast Seismic Survey

South Africa’s Western Cape High Court has reserved judgment after a two-day hearing in which fishers and green groups challenged approval of an offshore seismic survey for oil and gas.

The applicants, Aukotowa Fisheries Primary Co-operative, The Green Connection and Natural Justice, want the court to set aside environmental authorisation granted to TGS Geophysical Company UK Ltd for a 3D seismic survey off the West Coast. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) issued the authorisation, and the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment dismissed the applicants’ appeals before they turned to the courts.

The applicants argue that decision makers failed to properly weigh the project’s “need and desirability” and did not adequately assess the risks of seismic blasting to marine species and the livelihoods that depend on them. Natural Justice’s Melissa Groenink-Groves told the court the DMPR Director-General did not have the assessment and specialist reports before him when he granted authorisation. The groups also question how the country can meet its Paris Agreement commitments while much of its ocean territory sits under lease for oil and gas exploration.

Walter Steenkamp of Aukotowa framed the stakes for coastal communities.

“If the fish are gone, what alternatives remain for our communities?” he said.

The respondents reject the challenge. Counsel for TGS argued the survey area is too far offshore to affect fishing and that harm to marine life would be minimised, adding that the company’s assessment acknowledged information gaps and would adopt worst case assumptions and mitigation where scientific certainty is lacking. The government and company maintain that seismic surveying is a long established, regulated and non invasive activity conducted in South African waters for decades, involving no drilling or extraction. They also contend that the applicants are effectively re-arguing their internal appeal, which they describe as an impermissible attempt to convert a review into an appeal.

The applicants drew comparison with the earlier Searcher Geodata case, where a court found environmental and social impacts had not been adequately considered. Judge Judith Cloete will deliver judgment in due course.