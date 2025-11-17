Court Remands Three Suspects Over Stolen Mine Security Pistol

The Fiapre Circuit Court has remanded three suspects into police custody over the theft of a service pistol belonging to the Ahafo Newmont Mines security detail at Ntotroso, near Kenyase, in the Ahafo Region.

Police arrested the four suspects on 12 November 2025, following months of targeted investigations into the theft of a Beretta service pistol reported stolen on 13 January 2025. The Bono Regional Police Command, in a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, confirmed the arrests and subsequent court proceedings.

The suspects are Joseph Blackige, 25, Kwabena Dodzi, 44, Adu Yeboah Abraham (also known as Okwaraji), 46, and 18 year old Priscilla Awuni. All four face provisional charges of stealing and possession of stolen property.

An intelligence led operation by the National Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) first brought officers to Ntotroso, where they picked up Blackige and Awuni. Police searched Blackige’s room but did not find the weapon. During interrogation, however, Blackige allegedly confessed to handing the pistol over to Dodzi.

This revelation redirected investigators to the home of Abraham. Officers conducting a search there uncovered six BB cartridges, suspected gunpowder, and 28,844 cedis in cash. Police retrieved all items and kept them as exhibits for the ongoing case.

The four suspects were subsequently arraigned before the Fiapre Circuit Court. Presiding Judge Akua Adoma Addae granted Awuni police enquiry bail to assist with ongoing investigations, while the three male suspects received different treatment from the court.

Blackige, Dodzi, and Abraham were remanded into custody and are scheduled to reappear in court on 28 November 2025. The court’s decision reflects the seriousness with which authorities view the theft of state weapons, particularly those assigned to mining security operations.

The Bono Regional Police Command has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding state weapons and ensuring that persons implicated in such offences face the full rigours of the law. The stolen Beretta pistol, identified by serial number GHGP/NHQ/CTD/H78688Z13, has not yet been recovered according to police statements.

Mining security remains a sensitive area in Ghana’s resource extraction zones, where firearms are deployed to protect personnel, equipment, and valuable minerals from theft and criminal activity. The investigation continues as authorities work to locate the missing weapon and determine whether additional charges will be filed.