Court Remands Suspect in Fatal Nsawam-Adoagyiri Violence

Kaneshie District Court has remanded Osei Reagan over deadly clashes in Nsawam-Adoagyiri that claimed one life and injured multiple victims.

Reagan, also known as Kojo Okutu, faces charges related to a May 20, 2025 reprisal attack that escalated into fatal community violence. His plea was not taken during proceedings.

Police evidence presented by Assistant Superintendent Christopher Asante indicates the violence began May 19 when Reagan and Edward Akwasi Aheto allegedly mobilized a group armed with cutlasses and clubs. Their attack reportedly injured Kwabena Aboagye and fractured Eugene Asare’s nose. The following day, a rival group allegedly led by Kudjoe Kingsford retaliated with gunfire and cutlasses, wounding Aheto and fatally injuring Massawud Issah.

Issah succumbed to severe head injuries on May 22 despite hospital transfers, according to Police Hospital pathologist Dr. Osei Owusu Afriyie’s autopsy. His death triggered destructive protests where local youth vandalized public infrastructure. Reagan was arrested May 23 after being identified in the violence, while Kingsford and five others including “Fire” remain at large.

Prosecution opposed bail citing case severity and flight risks. Defense counsel highlighted Reagan’s community role as Unit Committee member and health concerns. The court declined jurisdiction for bail consideration, noting the indictable offense requires High Court application.

This incident exposes how localized disputes escalate into lethal confrontations when grievance cycles persist unchecked. Nsawam-Adoagyiri’s history of intermittent clashes underscores the imperative for timely conflict mediation and visible justice administration.