Court Remands ‘Self-Styled’ Chief, 49 Others Over Agona Abodom Murder

Fifty suspects, including a self-styled chief, Kwesi Gyan, have been remanded in police custody in connection with the violent chieftaincy clash that rocked Agona Abodom in the Central Region, leading to the death of a civilian employee of the Ghana Police Service.

The accused persons were arraigned before the Achimota District Court on Thursday, October 16, 2025, where they were denied bail and remanded into police custody to reappear on October 22, 2025.

The queenmother also believed to have instigated the attack is currently on the run, with police intensifying efforts to apprehend her.

Police Operation and Arrests

The suspects were arrested during a dawn swoop last Tuesday, by officers from the Homicide Unit of the Ghana Police Service, following weeks of investigations into the brutal killing of Charles Kojo Asomaning, a civilian staff at the Police Headquarters and uncle to the legitimate chief of Agona Abodom, Nana Kwesi Asare (popularly known as Nana Segu).

Police intelligence indicates that releasing the suspects on bail could endanger public safety, as their return to the community might trigger renewed violence.

Residents have since expressed fear, alleging that some loyalists of the self-styled chief are still in the community, planning to retaliate once their allies are freed.

Background of the Clash

The violence erupted on August 2, 2025, after the Judicial Committee of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council delivered a landmark ruling in favour of Opanyin Kwame Nyarko and Obaapanyin Ekua Ampiaah, both of the Ebusuatsir Gate of the Asona Royal Family of Agona Abodom.

The ruling effectively nullified the authority of Opanyin Kwesi Prah to nominate or install any person as chief or queenmother of the town and restrained him and his associates from holding themselves out as traditional leaders.

This judgment also invalidated the nomination of Frank Asiedu as Odzekurow of Agona Abodom and placed an injunction on the defendants from presenting or installing any individual as chief.

However, moments after the ruling, supporters of Nana Asare, who had emerged victorious, organised a modest family gathering to celebrate the outcome — a move that provoked an attack allegedly orchestrated by Kwesi Gyan and his followers.

Eyewitnesses say hired Asafoatsemei from Weija in the Ga South Municipality, together with some local accomplices, stormed the event armed with machetes and other weapons.

The attackers reportedly butchered several people, vandalised property, and left a trail of destruction.

The Fatal Attack and Aftermath

Among the victims was Charles Kojo Asomaning, who was gruesomely killed during the assault.

Several others sustained severe injuries.

Shockingly, instead of the assailants being arrested immediately, many of the injured victims — including the legitimate chief, Nana Kwesi Asare — were arrested and detained at the James Town Police Station in Accra under the Public Order Act for allegedly organising an unlawful gathering.

The development sparked outrage among residents, who accused the police of shielding the aggressors while punishing the victims.

“This is pure injustice,” one family member said. “Our people were attacked after winning a lawful case, yet it’s the victims who are behind bars.”

Ongoing Tension

Tensions remain high in Agona Abodom, with calls from residents and opinion leaders for the immediate arrest of all those behind the violence and for protection of the legitimate traditional authorities, until police investigation proved otherwise in the matter leading to the arrest of the 50 suspects including Kwesi Gyan.

Snippets of information gathered from the community is that so loyalists of Kwasi Gyan are boasting in the community that they have given some GHC100,000.00 to an officer at the Court to facilitate the release of Kwasi Gyan and his accomplices on bail at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, these loyalists of Kwesi Gyan are awaiting the release of their cohorts so as to plan further attacks.