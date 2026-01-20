Court Remands Ports Authority Worker Over US$500k Tugboat Theft

An Adenta Circuit Court has remanded Prince Edwin Brem, a staff member of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, into police custody over the alleged theft of a tugboat valued at 500,000 United States dollars as investigators reveal additional victims have emerged claiming to have been defrauded by the suspect in separate incidents.

Brem, 47, who is also a businessman, faces charges of defrauding by false pretences and forgery of stamps. The court is set to take his plea at the next adjourned date scheduled for January 29, 2026, with presiding judge Angela Attachie ordering that he remain in custody to allow for further investigations as more victims come forward.

He was initially absent when the case was called last Thursday, forcing the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest. Brem later appeared before the court and was remanded into lawful custody. Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo is leading the prosecution.

Court documents reveal that the complainant, Kofi Kuwada of Aflao in the Volta Region, owns the tugboat, MV Ebenezer. Brem, who lives in Tema Community Two, allegedly claimed to be a director of Clearsail Shipping International Management Limited and entered into a charter agreement for the vessel on November 14, 2024.

The agreement was supposed to last three months but the tugboat was not returned after it expired on February 24, 2025. According to the prosecution, Kuwada reported the matter to the Tema Fishing Harbour Police Station on September 1, 2025, at about 8:40 am and presented the ship charter agreement as evidence.

The prosecution says Brem signed the charter agreement and stamped it with what he claimed was the company’s official stamp, creating the impression he had authority to act on the company’s behalf. Despite repeated attempts by Kuwada to retrieve the vessel, Brem did not return it, prompting the formal police complaint.

Investigations revealed that neither of Clearsail Shipping’s directors authorized Brem to sign the agreement, and the stamp he used was unauthorized. On September 5, 2025, Brem reported to the Tema Police, where he was arrested.

During investigations, Brem reportedly admitted chartering the tugboat and promising to return it, but failed to do so. Police intelligence later traced the tugboat to Guinea Bissau. While authorities were arranging its return to Ghana, Brem allegedly ordered the vessel to sail to The Gambia and then to North American waters, without Kuwada’s consent and against police directives.

Court records state, “It has become clear that the accused has no intention of returning the boat to the owner.” The tugboat, valued at approximately 500,000 dollars or about 5.44 million Ghana cedis, represents a significant maritime asset whose disappearance has raised concerns about security in Ghana’s shipping sector.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Brem exploited his position at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to bolster his credibility. He allegedly misused the authority’s name and reputation to deceive unsuspecting victims, often posing as a high ranking government official authorized to broker maritime deals.

Since news of his arrest broke, the scale of the alleged scam appears to be widening. According to reports by Rainbowradioonline.com, several additional individuals have come forward to the Adentan Police Station, claiming to have been defrauded by the suspect in separate incidents.

Victims of the scheme have expressed appreciation to the Adentan Police Service for their diligence and the swift commencement of prosecution. The emergence of additional complainants suggests the tugboat theft may be part of a broader pattern of alleged fraudulent activities involving maritime transactions.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority is a statutory corporation established under Ghana’s Provisional National Defence Council Law 160 of 1986 to build, plan, develop, manage, maintain, operate, and control all ports in Ghana. The Authority manages and operates the sea ports of Ghana and various business units in collaboration with a number of private service providers.

GPHA’s operations include vessel handling, stevedoring, transfer, storage, receipt, and delivery of containerized and general cargo, alongside safety, security, and conservancy services. Major customers include ship owners and their agents, freight forwarders, cargo handling companies, importers and exporters, haulage companies, ship chandlers, off dock terminal operators, warehouse companies, and dock labour pool operators.

The alleged theft of the tugboat MV Ebenezer highlights vulnerabilities in maritime asset management and charter agreements within Ghana’s shipping sector. Tugboats play critical roles in port operations, assisting larger vessels with docking, undocking, and maneuvering in harbors and restricted waters.

A tugboat valued at 500,000 dollars represents significant maritime infrastructure capable of generating substantial income through harbor services, offshore support, and coastal towing operations. The vessel’s alleged movement from Guinea Bissau to The Gambia and subsequently toward North American waters suggests sophisticated planning to evade recovery efforts.

Legal experts note that charges of defrauding by false pretences and forgery of stamps carry serious penalties under Ghanaian law. Defrauding by false pretences involves obtaining property through false representations made with intent to defraud, while forgery of official stamps constitutes creation or use of fraudulent documents purporting to have official authorization.

If convicted on both charges, Brem faces significant prison sentences and potential fines. The high value of the stolen asset and the alleged exploitation of his position at a state institution could influence sentencing should he be found guilty.

The case raises questions about security protocols for maritime charter agreements and verification procedures for individuals claiming to represent shipping companies. Industry observers suggest the incident may prompt reviews of authentication requirements for charter agreements and background checks on persons negotiating maritime transactions.

For complainant Kofi Kuwada, the tugboat represents a significant investment now lost across international waters. Recovering the vessel will likely require cooperation from authorities in The Gambia and potentially other jurisdictions if it continues moving toward North American waters as alleged.

The prosecution’s statement that Brem ordered the vessel moved contrary to police directives suggests deliberate efforts to obstruct recovery and evade legal consequences. Such actions could result in additional charges related to obstructing justice or interfering with police investigations.

The January 29 court appearance will determine whether Brem enters a plea or whether prosecutors request additional time for investigations. The emergence of multiple alleged victims suggests prosecutors may be building a more comprehensive case encompassing several fraudulent transactions beyond the tugboat theft.

For the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the case presents reputational risks as one of its employees allegedly used his position to facilitate fraudulent maritime transactions. The Authority has not issued any public statement regarding the case or whether internal investigations into Brem’s employment activities are underway.

The tugboat theft case highlights broader challenges facing Ghana’s maritime sector including need for robust verification systems, enhanced security protocols for high value asset transactions, better coordination between port authorities and law enforcement, and stronger penalties deterring maritime fraud.

As investigations continue and more alleged victims come forward, the case may reveal the full extent of Brem’s alleged fraudulent activities. The court’s decision to keep him in custody pending further investigations reflects concerns about flight risk given his alleged efforts to move the tugboat across multiple international jurisdictions.