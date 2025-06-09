Court Remands NPP Supporter for Journalist Assault During EOCO Protest

A 55-year-old New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court after allegedly assaulting a JoyNews journalist during protests at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters.

Theophilus Kpakpo Thompson is accused of physically attacking reporter Latif Iddrisu and threatening his life on May 27, 2025, while Iddrisu covered demonstrations against the arrest of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi.

Thompson faces two charges – assault and threat of death – to which he pleaded not guilty. The court ordered him remanded until June 18. Police continue efforts to apprehend additional suspects involved in the incident, while Iddrisu has filed a new complaint against another individual allegedly threatening him to withdraw the case.

Chief Inspector Olivia Ofori-Atta, presenting the prosecution’s facts, stated NPP supporters massed outside EOCO protesting Wontumi’s detention. During a live broadcast for JoyNews’ 7 p.m. bulletin, supporters accused Iddrisu of false reporting. Thompson and others allegedly rushed the journalist, striking his head and ribs with hands and stones while spitting on him. Thompson specifically threatened, “Today is your last day, we know where you are coming from and we know what we can do.”

Medical reports confirmed Iddrisu’s injuries, while video evidence identified Thompson and accomplices who remain at large. Acting on intelligence, police arrested Thompson in James Town, Accra, on June 7. The prosecution noted Thompson admitted in his statement to being present at the scene and hitting the complainant.

This case underscores ongoing tensions surrounding political protests in Ghana and the vulnerabilities journalists face while covering volatile events, despite constitutional press freedom guarantees.